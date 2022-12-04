https://sputniknews.com/20221204/indonesias-semeru-volcano-alert-status-raised-to-highest-level-amid-eruption-1105019860.html
Indonesia's Semeru Volcano Alert Status Raised to Highest Level Amid Eruption
Mount Semeru on the island of Java awoke on Sunday, spewing a plume of smoke high into the air, prompting authorities to raise the volcano's alert status to the highest level.According to local authorities, the volcano threw a column of ash and smoke at a height of 1.5 kilometers, and now it is forbidden to approach the volcano closer than five kilometers. There is no information about casualties or possible damage.Eyewitnesses shared videos of the eruption on social media.Meanwhile, Japanese authorities are now studying repercussions of the eruption:Semeru volcano erupted exactly one year ago on December 4, killing more than 50 people. Semeru is the highest peak on the island of Java. There are almost 130 active volcanoes across Indonesia.
Indonesia's Mount Semeru, which rises 3,676 meters above sea level, last erupted in December 2021. Semeru is among nearly 130 active volcanoes in Indonesia.
Mount Semeru on the island of Java awoke on Sunday, spewing a plume of smoke high into the air, prompting authorities to raise the volcano's alert status to the highest level.
According to local authorities, the volcano threw a column of ash and smoke at a height of 1.5 kilometers, and now it is forbidden to approach the volcano closer than five kilometers. There is no information about casualties or possible damage.
Eyewitnesses shared videos of the eruption on social media.
Meanwhile, Japanese authorities are now studying repercussions of the eruption:
"Japan's weather agency warned that a tsunami could arrive at the islands of Miyako and Yaeyama in the southern prefecture of Okinawa," Japanese news agency reported.
Semeru volcano
erupted exactly one year ago on December 4, killing more than 50 people. Semeru is the highest peak on the island of Java. There are almost 130 active volcanoes across Indonesia.