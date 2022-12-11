https://sputniknews.com/20221211/crybaby-cristiano-ronaldos-tears-after-portugal-defeat-mocked-online-1105339826.html

'Crybaby': Cristiano Ronaldo's Tears After Portugal Defeat Mocked Online

On Saturday, Morocco became the first African team in the history of the World Cup to reach the semifinals, after Morocco won Portugal 1-0 in the 2022 World... 11.12.2022, Sputnik International

For all football fans, the sensational defeat of Portugal against Morocco in the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup is, above all, the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from the tournament. One of the greatest football players in history was once again left without the trophy.Another sensation was Ronaldo's reaction to the results of the game. After the match was over, the Portuguese captain left the field immediately and burst into tears only to be caught on camera. It is not clear why the footballer could not hold his feelings back. Fans offered at least two reasons: first, Ronaldo was clearly very upset by the loss of his team. Secondly, it was likely the last World Cup in his career.Still, Ronaldo's tears prompted a wave of mockery online.However, some people felt for the iconic footballer and supported Ronaldo after his team's defeat.It was the 196th match for the Portuguese forward, who made an appearance as a substitute in the 51st minute. He matched Kuwaiti forward Bader Al-Mutawa's record for the most meetings for national teams.On December 10, Morocco beat Portugal 1-0 in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals, becoming the first African team to reach the semifinals. The match took place at the Al-Thumama Stadium and ended with the score 1-0, with Morocco’s Youssef En-Nesyri scoring a goal 42 minutes into the game.

