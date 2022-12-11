International
Atlanta Nurses in Hot Water Over 'Disrespectful' TikTok Video About 'Icks' in Patients
Atlanta Nurses in Hot Water Over 'Disrespectful' TikTok Video About 'Icks' in Patients
The word "ick" is usually used to express disgust at something that is offensive or unpleasant. It is probably not something one would ever want to hear from a... 11.12.2022, Sputnik International
Atlanta's Emory University Hospital Midtown has apparently fired four nurses over a "disrespectful and unprofessional" TikTok video in which they shared their "icks" about labor and delivery patients they were taking care of.The nurses particularly revealed their "icks" are when "you ask me how much the baby weighs, and it’s still in your hands,” or when "the dad comes outside and asks for a paternity test right outside the room door."The video has switfly gone viral and drawn massive backlash, with nurses getting under fire for "mocking" their patients. The hospital was quick to react, issuing a statement on Friday that condemned the video and revealed that "appropriate actions" have been taken against "the former employees", apparently implying that they were fired.The original clip has been deleted by the account that posted it, but the video is still circulating on social media, with netizens appalled over the nurses' comments. According to the users, the nurses "f**king deserved" being fired.However, not everyone was ready to join the choir of critics."[U]nprofessional maybe but I feel like this is hardly a fireable offense? we could all agree that patient’s, clients, and customers can be a pain in the a** so I’m having a hard time understanding where they crossed the line," one Twitter user argued.Apparently, the video was a part of the viral #IckChallenge - a TikTok trend that urges netizens to share their turnoffs. The challenge has already garnered more than 3 million views.
Atlanta Nurses in Hot Water Over 'Disrespectful' TikTok Video About 'Icks' in Patients

05:27 GMT 11.12.2022
The word "ick" is usually used to express disgust at something that is offensive or unpleasant. It is probably not something one would ever want to hear from a doctor.
Atlanta's Emory University Hospital Midtown has apparently fired four nurses over a "disrespectful and unprofessional" TikTok video in which they shared their "icks" about labor and delivery patients they were taking care of.
The nurses particularly revealed their "icks" are when "you ask me how much the baby weighs, and it’s still in your hands,” or when "the dad comes outside and asks for a paternity test right outside the room door."
The video has switfly gone viral and drawn massive backlash, with nurses getting under fire for "mocking" their patients. The hospital was quick to react, issuing a statement on Friday that condemned the video and revealed that "appropriate actions" have been taken against "the former employees", apparently implying that they were fired.
“This video does not represent our commitment to patient- and family-centered care and falls short of the values and standards we expect every member of our team to hold and demonstrate," the hospital said.
The original clip has been deleted by the account that posted it, but the video is still circulating on social media, with netizens appalled over the nurses' comments. According to the users, the nurses "f**king deserved" being fired.
However, not everyone was ready to join the choir of critics.
"[U]nprofessional maybe but I feel like this is hardly a fireable offense? we could all agree that patient’s, clients, and customers can be a pain in the a** so I’m having a hard time understanding where they crossed the line," one Twitter user argued.
Apparently, the video was a part of the viral #IckChallenge - a TikTok trend that urges netizens to share their turnoffs. The challenge has already garnered more than 3 million views.
