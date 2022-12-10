https://sputniknews.com/20221210/underage-girl-dies-in-shooting-clash-after-brazils-football-team-defeat-reports-say-1105295409.html

Underage Girl Dies in Shooting Clash After Brazilian Football Team Defeat, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A 17-year-old girl died in a shooting near a shopping mall in the municipality of Barretos, Sao Paulo state, following Brazil's defeat in... 10.12.2022, Sputnik International

A conflict began at the mall's food court and escalated into a mass clash that continued outside the building. After some time, several participants in the clash, driving up to the shopping mall in a car, opened fire on people standing on the street.As a result of the shooting, the girl who received a gunshot wound died, while her friend is in serious condition in the hospital with a lung perforation. The gunmen fled the scene and the police were searching for them.On Friday, the Brazilian national team lost in the penalty shootout to the team of Croatia 2:4 and was eliminated from the World Cup.

