Underage Girl Dies in Shooting Clash After Brazilian Football Team Defeat, Reports Say

A conflict began at the mall's food court and escalated into a mass clash that continued outside the building. After some time, several participants in the clash, driving up to the shopping mall in a car, opened fire on people standing on the street.As a result of the shooting, the girl who received a gunshot wound died, while her friend is in serious condition in the hospital with a lung perforation. The gunmen fled the scene and the police were searching for them.On Friday, the Brazilian national team lost in the penalty shootout to the team of Croatia 2:4 and was eliminated from the World Cup.
08:07 GMT 10.12.2022 (Updated: 08:09 GMT 10.12.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A 17-year-old girl died in a shooting near a shopping mall in the municipality of Barretos, Sao Paulo state, following Brazil's defeat in the quarter-final of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the Brazilian online media reported on Saturday, citing law enforcement agencies.
A conflict began at the mall's food court and escalated into a mass clash that continued outside the building. After some time, several participants in the clash, driving up to the shopping mall in a car, opened fire on people standing on the street.
As a result of the shooting, the girl who received a gunshot wound died, while her friend is in serious condition in the hospital with a lung perforation. The gunmen fled the scene and the police were searching for them.
On Friday, the Brazilian national team lost
in the penalty shootout to the team of Croatia 2:4 and was eliminated from the World Cup.