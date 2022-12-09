International
2022-11-20
2022 FIFA World Cup
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is taking place in Doha, Qatar from November 20 to December 18 and 32 national teams are competing in eight groups. It is expected that about 5 billion people will watch this year's tournament.
Croatia Defeat Brazil in Penalty Shootout, Advance to Semifinals of FIFA World Cup
DOHA (Sputnik) - The Croatian national football team defeated the Brazilian squad in the quarterfinal of the World Cup in Qatar in a penalty shootout. 09.12.2022, Sputnik International
The main time of the match, held at the Education City Stadium, ended with the score 0-0. In the extra time, Neymar scored for Brazil in the 105+1st minute, while Bruno Petkovic scored a late equalizer in the 117th minute. The Croatians the won the penalty shoot-out 4-2.In the semifinals, Croatia will face the winner of the Netherlands-Argentina match, which will take place later on Friday. The semifinal will take place on December 13.
17:59 GMT 09.12.2022
Croatian national team goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic (center) celebrates victory in the 1/8 finals match of the World Cup between Japan and Croatia.
Croatian national team goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic (center) celebrates victory in the 1/8 finals match of the World Cup between Japan and Croatia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2022
