https://sputniknews.com/20221209/croatia-defeat-brazil-in-penalty-shootout-advance-to-semifinals-of-fifa-world-cup-1105283011.html
Croatia Defeat Brazil in Penalty Shootout, Advance to Semifinals of FIFA World Cup
DOHA (Sputnik) - The Croatian national football team defeated the Brazilian squad in the quarterfinal of the World Cup in Qatar in a penalty shootout. 09.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-09T17:59+0000
2022-12-09T17:59+0000
2022-12-09T17:59+0000
The main time of the match, held at the Education City Stadium, ended with the score 0-0. In the extra time, Neymar scored for Brazil in the 105+1st minute, while Bruno Petkovic scored a late equalizer in the 117th minute. The Croatians the won the penalty shoot-out 4-2.In the semifinals, Croatia will face the winner of the Netherlands-Argentina match, which will take place later on Friday. The semifinal will take place on December 13.
