International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221210/russia-donates-348-tons-of-flour-to-schoolchildren-in-nicaragua-1105291411.html
Russia Donates 348 Tons of Flour to Schoolchildren in Nicaragua
Russia Donates 348 Tons of Flour to Schoolchildren in Nicaragua
This article is about the Russian government donating 348.5 tons of flour to Nicaragua to support the school lunch program.
2022-12-10T06:17+0000
2022-12-10T06:18+0000
russia
nicaragua
south america
grain
flour
donation
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0a/1105291245_0:164:3057:1884_1920x0_80_0_0_cb9530fc896d7b7af9ab7c20c7338b2b.jpg
"On December 9, Russia donated 348.5 tons of flour intended to strengthen the school lunch program in Nicaragua. This year, Russia has delivered 196 tons of sunflower oil and will deliver another 63.5 tons of flour," the diplomatic mission said in a statement.In 2021, Russia supplied 1,892 tons of wheat flour and 787 tons of sunflower oil to Nicaragua as part of a school feeding support program. According to the representative of the UN World Food Programme in Nicaragua, Giorgia Testolin, the amount of Russian support to Nicaragua through this structure in 2019-2023 will be $11 million.Taking into account Russia’s record 2022 harvest of 152.2 million tons of grain, Russian officials revealed earlier this month that the country is willing to provide 500 thousand tons of grain supplies free-of-charge to the nations most in need across the globe.
https://sputniknews.com/20221028/russia-sent-about-105mln-tonnes-of-grain-to-asia-and-africa-1102789517.html
russia
nicaragua
south america
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0a/1105291245_164:0:2893:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_2aa816f623b1a66aeea8050552efee91.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, school , nicaragua, russia donates, schoolchildren in nicaragua
russia, school , nicaragua, russia donates, schoolchildren in nicaragua

Russia Donates 348 Tons of Flour to Schoolchildren in Nicaragua

06:17 GMT 10.12.2022 (Updated: 06:18 GMT 10.12.2022)
© AP Photo / Esteban FelixA group of students wave during the first day of the school year in Managua, Monday, Feb. 4, 2008. According to Nicaragua's Education Secretary its main goal for 2008 is to enroll around 100.000 new students.
A group of students wave during the first day of the school year in Managua, Monday, Feb. 4, 2008. According to Nicaragua's Education Secretary its main goal for 2008 is to enroll around 100.000 new students. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2022
© AP Photo / Esteban Felix
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Russian government donated 348.5 tons of flour to Nicaragua to support the school lunch program, the Russian diplomatic mission said.
"On December 9, Russia donated 348.5 tons of flour intended to strengthen the school lunch program in Nicaragua. This year, Russia has delivered 196 tons of sunflower oil and will deliver another 63.5 tons of flour," the diplomatic mission said in a statement.
In 2021, Russia supplied 1,892 tons of wheat flour and 787 tons of sunflower oil to Nicaragua as part of a school feeding support program.
According to the representative of the UN World Food Programme in Nicaragua, Giorgia Testolin, the amount of Russian support to Nicaragua through this structure in 2019-2023 will be $11 million.
A harvester collects wheat in Semikarakorsky District of Rostov-on-Don region near Semikarakorsk, Southern Russia, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Russia is the world's biggest exporter of wheat, accounting for almost a fifth of global shipments. It is expected to have one of its best ever crop seasons this year. Agriculture is among the most important industries in Russia, accounting for around 4% of its GDP, according to the World Bank. (AP Photo) - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2022
Russia
Russia Sent About 10.5Mln Tonnes of Grain to Asia and Africa
28 October, 07:40 GMT
Taking into account Russia’s record 2022 harvest of 152.2 million tons of grain, Russian officials revealed earlier this month that the country is willing to provide 500 thousand tons of grain supplies free-of-charge to the nations most in need across the globe.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала