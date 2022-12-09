https://sputniknews.com/20221209/uk-japan-and-italy-launch-project-to-develop-6th-generation-fighter-1105265755.html
UK, Japan and Italy Launch Project to Develop 6th Generation Fighter
UK, Japan and Italy Launch Project to Develop 6th Generation Fighter
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom, Japan, and Italy have agreed to launch the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) to jointly develop a new generation... 09.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-09T08:12+0000
2022-12-09T08:12+0000
2022-12-09T08:12+0000
military
uk
japan
italy
military
military & intelligence
fighter jet
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107257/72/1072577265_0:270:5184:3186_1920x0_80_0_0_6a03bbaff6f8b0f150e4c4cd90e4c8a9.jpg
The aircraft will receive a network of capabilities "such as uncrewed aircraft, advanced sensors, cutting-edge weapons and innovative data systems," the statement said.The aircraft is expected to be compatible with the fighters of other NATO countries. The GCAP can also replace the Typhoon fighter when it comes out of service, the statement added.The main contractors in the project are Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the UK’s BAE Systems Plc, and Italy’s Leonardo.
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107257/72/1072577265_288:0:4896:3456_1920x0_80_0_0_b80d8fe4972c3fa9998a434f34bba0f2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uk, japan, italy want to develop 6th generation fighter, gcap, global air combat programme
uk, japan, italy want to develop 6th generation fighter, gcap, global air combat programme
UK, Japan and Italy Launch Project to Develop 6th Generation Fighter
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom, Japan, and Italy have agreed to launch the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) to jointly develop a new generation fighter by 2035, the UK Prime Minister’s Office said on Friday.
"The UK will work with Italy and Japan to adapt and respond to the security threats of the future, through an unprecedented international aerospace coalition … The Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) is a new partnership and ambitious endeavour between the UK, Japan and Italy to deliver the next generation of combat air fighter jets," a statement read, adding that the countries are ready to launch the development phase in 2024.
The aircraft will receive a network of capabilities "such as uncrewed aircraft, advanced sensors, cutting-edge weapons and innovative data systems," the statement said.
The aircraft is expected to be compatible with the fighters of other NATO countries. The GCAP can also replace the Typhoon fighter when it comes out of service, the statement added.
The main contractors in the project are Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the UK’s BAE Systems Plc, and Italy’s Leonardo.