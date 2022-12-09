https://sputniknews.com/20221209/uk-japan-and-italy-launch-project-to-develop-6th-generation-fighter-1105265755.html

UK, Japan and Italy Launch Project to Develop 6th Generation Fighter

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom, Japan, and Italy have agreed to launch the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) to jointly develop a new generation...

The aircraft will receive a network of capabilities "such as uncrewed aircraft, advanced sensors, cutting-edge weapons and innovative data systems," the statement said.The aircraft is expected to be compatible with the fighters of other NATO countries. The GCAP can also replace the Typhoon fighter when it comes out of service, the statement added.The main contractors in the project are Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the UK’s BAE Systems Plc, and Italy’s Leonardo.

