Disabled Woman Files Rape Lawsuit Against Backstreet Boys Frontman Nick Carter, Reports Say
Disabled Woman Files Rape Lawsuit Against Backstreet Boys Frontman Nick Carter, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A woman with autism and cerebral palsy has accused the frontman of the US band Backstreet Boys, Nick Carter, of raping her more than 20... 09.12.2022, Sputnik International
According to the report, the incident took place after a concert in 2001 when Shannon Ruth, the rape victim, was 17.She reportedly said that Carter invited her to his tour bus after he saw the girl in line for his autograph, gave her an unknown drink, and forced her to perform oral sex in the bus bathroom. Later, he took Ruth to the back of the bus and raped her.Ruth filed a civil lawsuit against Carter seeking $30 million in damages. According to the lawyers of the victim, Ruth contracted the human papillomavirus infection (HPV) as a result of the rape, the report noted.Later in the day, Carter's attorney, Michael Holtz, rejected the allegations.Ruth has been trying to press charges against Carter for years, confusing her testimony, Holtz said, adding that the woman was being manipulated by her lawyer.In 2017, there was an attempt to bring charges against Carter for rape, but then the prosecutor's office refused the complaint.In 2000, Nick Carter was named one of the 50 most beautiful people by People magazine and the sexiest man in the world by CosmoGirl magazine in 2002.
Disabled Woman Files Rape Lawsuit Against Backstreet Boys Frontman Nick Carter, Reports Say

08:59 GMT 09.12.2022
Back Street Boys' Nick Carter performs during their show within the DNA World Tour at the Antel Arena in Montevideo, on March 8, 2020.
Back Street Boys' Nick Carter performs during their show within the DNA World Tour at the Antel Arena in Montevideo, on March 8, 2020.
© AFP 2022 / PABLO PORCIUNCULA
