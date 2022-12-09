https://sputniknews.com/20221209/democratic-party-scion-kyrsten-sinema-says-shes-leaving-registering-as-independent-1105280066.html

Democratic Party Scion Kyrsten Sinema Says She's Leaving, Registering as Independent

Democratic Party Scion Kyrsten Sinema Says She's Leaving, Registering as Independent

Two US Senators, Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Angus King of Maine, define themselves as Independents, aligned with neither the Democrats nor Republicans... 09.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-09T16:12+0000

2022-12-09T16:12+0000

2022-12-09T16:12+0000

americas

kyrsten sinema

democratic party

independent

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/02/1083782453_0:133:1024:709_1920x0_80_0_0_f377837b1592a185de0afa705b050bba.jpg

Long at odds with party leadership, US Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) has said she is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an Independent, making her the third non-aligned lawmaker in the Senate.Describing Arizonans as people who “make our own decisions, using our own judgment and lived experiences to form our beliefs” and don’t “automatically subscribe to whatever positions the national political parties dictate or view every issue through labels that divide us,” Sinema said her constituents “expect our leaders to follow that example.”In a separate interview that was also published on Friday, Sinema suggested that, unlike Sanders and King, she might not automatically side with the Democrats, although she said she didn’t plan to rock the boat, either.With the victory of US Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in a special runoff election earlier this week, the Democrats have 48 seats to the Republicans’ 49 seats, so at least two of the three independents choosing to side with the Democrats have given them a razor-thin majority. In the event of a tie vote, the tie-breaking ballot is cast by the President of the Senate, which is US Vice President Kamala Harris - a Democrat.Another Democratic Party maverick, US Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, has long been expected to abandon the party by liberals frustrated with his tendency to side with Republicans. However, Manchin has announced no such plans. His state governor, Jim Justice, did make such a move in 2017, switching from the Democrats to the Republicans at a rally attended by then-US President Donald Trump.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

kyrsten sinema, democratic party, independent, us