Armed Hijackers Snatch Harry Styles' Tour Van in Brazil
The hijacking reportedly occurred on a stretch of the BR-116 highway between Sao Paulo and Curitiba. 09.12.2022, Sputnik International
A van related to the tour of English singer Harry Styles who is currently visiting Brazil while on his concert tour got waylaid by armed thugs on a highway in the South American country on Friday.According to local media reports, the van was heading from Sao Paulo to Curitiba along the BR-116 highway when it was stopped by three armed men who overtook the vehicle, subdued the driver and then hijacked the car.The stolen van was reportedly a Live Nation vehicle that was loaded with merchandise for Harry Styles’ ongoing concert tour, “Love on Tour”.The incident occurred on Friday, and local authorities are reportedly yet to apprehend the criminals or recover the hijacked vehicle.As at least one media outlet pointed out, the BR-116 highway enjoys a rather sordid reputation: the stretch that Styles’ crew were navigating at the time of the hijacking, in particular, is known for a large number of car crashes, while another segment of highway is notorious for numerous areas where children are being forced to engage in prostitution.
