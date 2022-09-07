https://sputniknews.com/20220907/chris-pine-denies-harry-styles-spat-on-him-at-venice-film-festival-calls-video-deceptive-1100466547.html

Chris Pine Denies Harry Styles Spat on Him at Venice Film Festival, Calls Video ‘Deceptive’

In a now viral video, Harry Styles is seen about to take his seat next to Chris Pine, but before doing so, he leans over Pine and appears to spit on him, who... 07.09.2022, Sputnik International

Chris Pine has come to his costar’s defense and strongly denied the allegations that Harry Styles, the singer and songwriter, spat on him during the premiere for their film "Don't Worry Darling" at the Venice Film Festival on Monday.“There is nothing but respect between these two men, and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.” she added.Judi James, a body language expert, also messaged the Daily Mail and said the video was “misleading.”“If the Spit-gate rumors were true, then Chris Pine would have to be the utter master of self control,” James said. “If he can be spat on and only need a long blink to contain his reactions and control himself from what for most might be a spontaneous reaction of anger and shock, then he is an exceptional man.”“We shouldn't accuse Harry on this evidence alone,” James concluded, “and unless he or Chris relates otherwise, it's probably better to assume it was a misleading clip.”“Don’t Worry Darling” is directed by Olivia Wilde and stars Styles and Pine as well as Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan and Wilde. The film has raised a lot of controversy leading up to its premiere, including Shia LaBeouf, who was sued for abuse by his ex partner, reportedly being fired from the film in 2021 by Wilde because his process seemed to require a “combative energy” that she didn’t think was conducive to the best performances.LaBeouf responded to the allegations this August, providing evidence that he was not fired from the film, but left because he felt like actors were not given adequate time to rehearse.In addition to that drama, the film’s lead seemed to butt heads with the director on the importance of the sex scenes in the film. Pugh, the film’s lead, said she did not want the film to be reduced to just its sex scenes, while Wilde said they were “integral to the story” and “feminist” in their nature.“Men don’t [reach climax] in this film,” Wilde reportedly told Variety.Wilde, 38, also started dating one of her coworkers and fellow star Styles, 28, while working on set. Wilde had also posted a photo of Styles on set to her Instagram, just a day after Valentine’s Day, in which she congratulated Styles for having the modesty to take a supporting role in a female-led film.“No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight. Enter: @harrystyles, our ‘Jack’,” Wilde wrote on Instagram.Pugh was also rumored to be dismayed by Wilde’s habit of leaving the set with Styles. It was reported by one media outlet, Puck News, that at one point Pugh had to have a “tense conversation” with Wilde about her habit of disappearing from set with Styles.But at a press conference for Wilde’s fourth film, she praised her lead actress and deflected a question about their rumored dispute, saying, “The internet feeds itself. I don’t need to contribute.”

harry styles