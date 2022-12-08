https://sputniknews.com/20221208/xi-jinping-china-sees-saudi-arabia-as-important-power-in-multipolar-world-1105204324.html

Xi Jinping: China Sees Saudi Arabia as Important Power in Multipolar World

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China considers Saudi Arabia an important power in the multipolar world and attaches great importance to developing a strategic partnership...

The Chinese leader arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday for a state visit that will last until December 10, and he will attend the first China-Arab Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said earlier that the first Sino-Arab summit would be of epochal importance for the development of relations between Beijing and the countries of the region.

