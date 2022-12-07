International
WATCH: President Putin Takes Part in Online Meeting of Council for Civil Society and Human Rights
Chinese President Xi Arrives in Saudi Arabia to Attend Inaugural Sino-Arab Summit
Earlier in the day, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that the Chinese leader would pay a state visit to Saudi Arabia from December 7-10.The spokeswoman added that Xi would attend the China-Gulf Cooperation Council summit, as well as the Sino-Arab summit, which will be an "epoch-making milestone" in the development of Sino-Arab relations.
15:55 GMT 07.12.2022
