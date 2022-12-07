https://sputniknews.com/20221207/chinese-president-arrives-in-saudi-arabia-to-attend-inaugural-sino-arab-summit-1105164679.html

Chinese President Xi Arrives in Saudi Arabia to Attend Inaugural Sino-Arab Summit

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, to attend the first-ever Sino-Arab summit, state-owned China...

china

saudi arabia

xi jinping

Earlier in the day, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that the Chinese leader would pay a state visit to Saudi Arabia from December 7-10.The spokeswoman added that Xi would attend the China-Gulf Cooperation Council summit, as well as the Sino-Arab summit, which will be an "epoch-making milestone" in the development of Sino-Arab relations.

