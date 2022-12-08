https://sputniknews.com/20221208/world-famous-singer-celine-dion-says-she-is-affected-by-the-stiff-person-syndrome-1105204855.html

World Famous Singer Celine Dion Says She is Affected by the Stiff-Person Syndrome

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – World famous singer Celine Dion revealed on Thursday that she is affected by a rare neurological condition known as "stiff-person syndrome."

The Quebec-born singer added that even thought little is known about this condition, health professionals have confirmed that the stiff-person syndrome is the cause behind the muscular spams she’s been having.As the medical condition is affecting her ability to walk and even to sing, Dion said she wouldn’t be able to carry on with her February tour around EuropeThe singer said that a “great team of doctors” and her sport-medicine therapist are helping her, working on rebuilding her strength and ability to return on stages.Dion thanked her children and her fans for supporting her throughout her illness.*Facebook and Instagram (Meta) are banned in Russia over extremist activities

celine dion has stiff-person syndrome