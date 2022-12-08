https://sputniknews.com/20221208/white-house-needs-to-assess-infrastructure-developments-in-us-arctic-regions-agency-says-1105196361.html

White House Needs to Assess Infrastructure Developments in US Arctic Regions, Agency Says

White House Needs to Assess Infrastructure Developments in US Arctic Regions, Agency Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) -The White House and the Coast Guard both have strategies to address the US infrastructure gaps in the Arctic but they do not include ways... 08.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-08T12:43+0000

2022-12-08T12:43+0000

2022-12-08T12:43+0000

military

us

arctic

government accountability office

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/16/1082963747_0:114:3239:1935_1920x0_80_0_0_2836a4211b545cb3ef1ff2ad4c0a936a.jpg

The Coast Guard has published its own Arctic strategy, but it too has not yet implemented the GAO's recommendations from June 2016 to develop a means to measure progress in addressing capability gaps, the report said.Three of the five recommendations that the GAO made in previous Arctic region reports in April 2020 and June 2016 have yet to be implemented, the report added.The Executive Office of the President should develop a strategy for Arctic maritime infrastructure with goals and measures, the US Coast Guard should develop measures for assessing how its actions have helped to mitigate Arctic capability gaps and the Coast Guard should also systematically assess progress, according to the report.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, arctic regions, gao