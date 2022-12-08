https://sputniknews.com/20221208/kremlin-on-triple-gas-union-no-talks-of-gas-supplies-in-exchange-for-political-conditions-1105194250.html

Kremlin on Triple Gas Union: No Talks of Gas Supplies in Exchange for Political Conditions

The work on the creation of the union continues, the official said, noting that the idea of the union means the coordination of actions in transport logistics and the satisfaction of internal needs.Each country will continue to sell its resources focusing on commercial benefits within the framework of the triple gas union, he added.

