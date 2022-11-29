https://sputniknews.com/20221129/astana-tokayev-and-putin-discuss-creation-of-gas-union-between-russia-kazakhstan-and-uzbekistan-1104812455.html
Astana: Tokayev and Putin Discuss Creation of 'Gas Union' Between Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan
Astana: Tokayev and Putin Discuss Creation of 'Gas Union' Between Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan
ALMATY (Sputnik) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the creation of a "tripartite gas union" between... 29.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-29T07:33+0000
2022-11-29T07:33+0000
2022-11-29T07:33+0000
russia
russia
kazakhstan
gas
gas supplies
uzbekistan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1d/1104809482_0:132:3175:1917_1920x0_80_0_0_68d5c5690b3ed01be4cd4acdd75fb0b1.jpg
The two presidents meet on Monday as the Kazakh leader was on a visit to the Russian capital.
russia
kazakhstan
uzbekistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1d/1104809482_221:0:2952:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e35aa7542405d5eaa6f5c1f626d4e891.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
putin, tokayev, gas union, russia, kazakhstan
putin, tokayev, gas union, russia, kazakhstan
Astana: Tokayev and Putin Discuss Creation of 'Gas Union' Between Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan
ALMATY (Sputnik) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the creation of a "tripartite gas union" between Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan at the Moscow meeting, Tokayev's spokesman Ruslan Zheldibay said on Tuesday.
The two presidents meet on Monday as the Kazakh leader was on a visit to the Russian capital.
"During the talks in the Kremlin between the presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia, they talked about creating a 'tripartite gas union' consisting of Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan in order to coordinate actions in the transportation of Russian gas through the territories of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan," Zheldibay wrote on social media.