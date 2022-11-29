International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221129/astana-tokayev-and-putin-discuss-creation-of-gas-union-between-russia-kazakhstan-and-uzbekistan-1104812455.html
Astana: Tokayev and Putin Discuss Creation of 'Gas Union' Between Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan
Astana: Tokayev and Putin Discuss Creation of 'Gas Union' Between Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan
ALMATY (Sputnik) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the creation of a "tripartite gas union" between... 29.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-29T07:33+0000
2022-11-29T07:33+0000
russia
russia
kazakhstan
gas
gas supplies
uzbekistan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1d/1104809482_0:132:3175:1917_1920x0_80_0_0_68d5c5690b3ed01be4cd4acdd75fb0b1.jpg
The two presidents meet on Monday as the Kazakh leader was on a visit to the Russian capital.
russia
kazakhstan
uzbekistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1d/1104809482_221:0:2952:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e35aa7542405d5eaa6f5c1f626d4e891.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
putin, tokayev, gas union, russia, kazakhstan
putin, tokayev, gas union, russia, kazakhstan

Astana: Tokayev and Putin Discuss Creation of 'Gas Union' Between Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan

07:33 GMT 29.11.2022
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issue a joint statement following their meeting in Moscow, November 28, 2022.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issue a joint statement following their meeting in Moscow, November 28, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2022
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ALMATY (Sputnik) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the creation of a "tripartite gas union" between Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan at the Moscow meeting, Tokayev's spokesman Ruslan Zheldibay said on Tuesday.
The two presidents meet on Monday as the Kazakh leader was on a visit to the Russian capital.

"During the talks in the Kremlin between the presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia, they talked about creating a 'tripartite gas union' consisting of Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan in order to coordinate actions in the transportation of Russian gas through the territories of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan," Zheldibay wrote on social media.

World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала