US Border Patrol Agent Dies While Chasing Illegal Migrants on Southern Border

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US Border Patrol agent died early on Wednesday morning after he crashed his all-terrain vehicle while pursuing a group of migrants who... 07.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-07T18:12+0000

2022-12-07T18:12+0000

2022-12-07T18:12+0000

americas

us

us border patrol

us customs and border protection (cbp)

illegal migration

"On December 7, 2022, at approximately 1:00 am [Central Time], a Border Patrol agent assigned to the McAllen Station patrolling the international boundary on an all-terrain vehicle was tracking a group of subjects that illegally crossed the border when he was involved in an accident near Mission, Texas," the CBP said.The unidentified Border Patrol agent was found unresponsive by other agents and taken to a local hospital where he later died, according to CBP.The United States has seen two consecutive record breaking years of illegal crossings into the United States since Biden assumed office in January 2021. Over two million illegal crossings into the United States were recorded in fiscal year 2022, according to Customs and Border Protection.Last month, Texas Governor Greg Abbott invoked the invasion clauses of the US and Texas constitutions, which allow him to dedicate additional resources to address the influx of illegal immigration occurring on the US-Mexico border under the Biden administration.

