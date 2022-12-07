International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221207/us-border-patrol-agent-dies-while-chasing-illegal-migrants-on-southern-border-1105167416.html
US Border Patrol Agent Dies While Chasing Illegal Migrants on Southern Border
US Border Patrol Agent Dies While Chasing Illegal Migrants on Southern Border
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US Border Patrol agent died early on Wednesday morning after he crashed his all-terrain vehicle while pursuing a group of migrants who... 07.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-07T18:12+0000
2022-12-07T18:12+0000
americas
us
us border patrol
us customs and border protection (cbp)
illegal migration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/07/1092080410_0:129:3073:1857_1920x0_80_0_0_e971d9e1e8f2ebf3a1d6d6d3ddaae701.jpg
"On December 7, 2022, at approximately 1:00 am [Central Time], a Border Patrol agent assigned to the McAllen Station patrolling the international boundary on an all-terrain vehicle was tracking a group of subjects that illegally crossed the border when he was involved in an accident near Mission, Texas," the CBP said.The unidentified Border Patrol agent was found unresponsive by other agents and taken to a local hospital where he later died, according to CBP.The United States has seen two consecutive record breaking years of illegal crossings into the United States since Biden assumed office in January 2021. Over two million illegal crossings into the United States were recorded in fiscal year 2022, according to Customs and Border Protection.Last month, Texas Governor Greg Abbott invoked the invasion clauses of the US and Texas constitutions, which allow him to dedicate additional resources to address the influx of illegal immigration occurring on the US-Mexico border under the Biden administration.
https://sputniknews.com/20221119/migrants-stuck-in-limbo-on-us-mexico-border-waiting-on-fate-of-title-42-1104441366.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/07/1092080410_102:0:2833:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_37d0303d1c2754e9a40da048970f0146.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, us border patrol, us customs and border protection (cbp), illegal migration
us, us border patrol, us customs and border protection (cbp), illegal migration

US Border Patrol Agent Dies While Chasing Illegal Migrants on Southern Border

18:12 GMT 07.12.2022
© AP Photo / Eric GayBorder Patrol agents hold a news conference prior to a media tour of a new U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary facility near the Donna International Bridge in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019.
Border Patrol agents hold a news conference prior to a media tour of a new U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary facility near the Donna International Bridge in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2022
© AP Photo / Eric Gay
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US Border Patrol agent died early on Wednesday morning after he crashed his all-terrain vehicle while pursuing a group of migrants who crossed the US southern border illegally, the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement to Sputnik.
"On December 7, 2022, at approximately 1:00 am [Central Time], a Border Patrol agent assigned to the McAllen Station patrolling the international boundary on an all-terrain vehicle was tracking a group of subjects that illegally crossed the border when he was involved in an accident near Mission, Texas," the CBP said.
The unidentified Border Patrol agent was found unresponsive by other agents and taken to a local hospital where he later died, according to CBP.
Migrants wait along a border wall Aug. 23, 2022, after crossing from Mexico near Yuma, Ariz. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2022
Americas
Migrants Stuck in Limbo on US-Mexico Border Waiting on Fate of Title 42
19 November, 17:32 GMT
The United States has seen two consecutive record breaking years of illegal crossings into the United States since Biden assumed office in January 2021. Over two million illegal crossings into the United States were recorded in fiscal year 2022, according to Customs and Border Protection.
Last month, Texas Governor Greg Abbott invoked the invasion clauses of the US and Texas constitutions, which allow him to dedicate additional resources to address the influx of illegal immigration occurring on the US-Mexico border under the Biden administration.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала