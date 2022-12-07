International
WATCH: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Delivers Speech at Primakov Readings
World
UK and US Announce New Partnership to Increase Energy Security and Curb Prices
UK and US Announce New Partnership to Increase Energy Security and Curb Prices
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom and the United States have agreed to boost energy security and drive down prices in a bid to reduce reliance on Russia in... 07.12.2022
It added that the US was set to export "at least 9-10 billion cubic metres of LNG" in 2023 via UK terminals.
UK and US Announce New Partnership to Increase Energy Security and Curb Prices

10:22 GMT 07.12.2022
© AP Photo / Lukasz Szelemej, file
In this file photo taken Dec. 11, 2015 at the Baltic port of Swinoujscie, Poland, the giant liquefied natural gas tanker Al Nuaman, carrying some 200,000 cubic meters of liquefied gas from Qatar, arrives in Swonoujscie, the first delivery to the freshly-built LNG terminal, as Poland seeks to cut its dependence on gas deliveries from Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2022
© AP Photo / Lukasz Szelemej, file
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom and the United States have agreed to boost energy security and drive down prices in a bid to reduce reliance on Russia in 2023, within the UK-US Energy Security and Affordability Partnership announced by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

"The UK and US will work together to increase energy security and drive down prices, as part of an initiative announced by the Prime Minister and US President Biden today (7th December)," the UK government said.

The statement also said that under the new partnership, Washington and London will "drive work to reduce global dependence on Russian energy exports, stabilise energy markets and step up collaboration on energy efficiency, nuclear and renewables."

"The group will work to ensure the market delivers sustained increases in the supply of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) to UK terminals from the US and will collaborate on energy efficiency measures," the document said.

It added that the US was set to export "at least 9-10 billion cubic metres of LNG" in 2023 via UK terminals.
