ICC Trolled After Gaffe on India vs Bangladesh Game

ICC Trolled After Gaffe on India vs Bangladesh Game

Cricket bodies have made hilarious mistakes on many occasions.

The International Cricket Council was brutally trolled for committing a huge gaffe during a Bangladesh vs India ODI in Dhaka on Wednesday. The ICC's blunder came after Bangladesh captain Litton Das won the toss and decided to bat first in the second match of the three-game ODI series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.While sharing this update on its Twitter handle, the ICC uploaded a picture of the Canadian cricket team instead of the Bangladesh and Indian sides.As the netizens noticed the now-deleted post on Twitter, they blasted the ICC for making such a silly mistake."Can't believe this is the international body of cricket!" one fan wrote on the microblogging platform."This is now becoming a thread but ICC provides daily entertainment! Go Canada," a third commented while taking a sly dig at the sport's administrative organization.

