Australian Think Tank Says Country Poised to Become Space Power With US Help

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australia, with the help of the United States, should make its way into the militarization of space and become a "sovereign space power,"... 07.12.2022, Sputnik International

Sovereign satellite launches using next-generation spacecraft being developed by US company SpaceX "will take defence and national security in space for Australia to a new level of activity," according to the ASPI.The think tank also called for providing private sector with an opportunity to provide direct support to Australia's "space deterrence mission."According to the ASPI, these recommendations are consistent with the Australian defense ministry's 2022 space strategy. The think tank cited US space force's director of staff Nina Armagno as saying that Australia's geographic proximity to the equator makes it a prime launch site.

