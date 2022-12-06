International
WATCH: Football Fans Gather at Education City Stadium for Morocco vs Spain FIFA World Cup Match
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Shelling of Zaporozhye NPP
Ukrainian Shelling of Zaporozhye NPP
The Ukrainian forces continue to shell the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, the largest in Europe. During the military operation in Ukraine, launched by Russia... 06.12.2022, Sputnik International
Take a look at Sputnik's infographic to find out where shells explode most frequently on the territory of the Zaporozhye NPP and how far radioactive contamination could spread if an accident were to occur.
13:00 GMT 06.12.2022
Zaporozhye nuclear power plant
