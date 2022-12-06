https://sputniknews.com/20221206/ukrainian-shelling-of-zaporozhye-npp-1105104544.html
Ukrainian Shelling of Zaporozhye NPP
Ukrainian Shelling of Zaporozhye NPP
The Ukrainian forces continue to shell the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, the largest in Europe. During the military operation in Ukraine, launched by Russia... 06.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-06T13:00+0000
2022-12-06T13:00+0000
2022-12-06T13:00+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
nuclear plant
artillery shell
infographic
multimedia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/06/1105104175_0:0:1440:810_1920x0_80_0_0_967661470865635d17c8105f3b02cdad.png
Take a look at Sputnik's infographic to find out where shells explode most frequently on the territory of the Zaporozhye NPP and how far radioactive contamination could spread if an accident were to occur.
1
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/06/1105104175_180:0:1260:810_1920x0_80_0_0_bc41b4c87b33b0ab2b119c22d3c71ae7.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine, shelling, zaporozhye npp, russia
ukraine, shelling, zaporozhye npp, russia
Ukrainian Shelling of Zaporozhye NPP
The Ukrainian forces continue to shell the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, the largest in Europe. During the military operation in Ukraine, launched by Russia in February, the nuclear plant and surrounding area came under the control of Russian forces, but have since been shelled on numerous occasions.
Take a look at Sputnik's infographic to find out where shells explode most frequently on the territory of the Zaporozhye NPP and how far radioactive contamination could spread if an accident were to occur.