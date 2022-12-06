https://sputniknews.com/20221206/ukrainian-shelling-of-zaporozhye-npp-1105104544.html

Ukrainian Shelling of Zaporozhye NPP

Ukrainian Shelling of Zaporozhye NPP

The Ukrainian forces continue to shell the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, the largest in Europe. During the military operation in Ukraine, launched by Russia... 06.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-06T13:00+0000

2022-12-06T13:00+0000

2022-12-06T13:00+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

nuclear plant

artillery shell

infographic

multimedia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/06/1105104175_0:0:1440:810_1920x0_80_0_0_967661470865635d17c8105f3b02cdad.png

Take a look at Sputnik's infographic to find out where shells explode most frequently on the territory of the Zaporozhye NPP and how far radioactive contamination could spread if an accident were to occur.

1

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, shelling, zaporozhye npp, russia