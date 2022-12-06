International
WATCH: Football Fans Gather at Education City Stadium for Morocco vs Spain FIFA World Cup Match
Over Half of US Citizens Experience Financial Hardships Due to Rising Prices: Poll
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Rising prices cause financial hardship for 55% of US citizens, while 13% say higher prices are causing a severe hardship for their family... 06.12.2022, Sputnik International
The poll revealed that no less than 66% of lower-income Americans experience financial strain, while at least 60% of middle-income US citizens experience hardship.Upper-income Americans, which are "the least likely to have been affected adversely by high prices," still felt burdened by the rising prices. The percentage in this group stood at 42%, according to the poll.The survey was conducted among 1,800 American adults from November 9-27 via the Gallup Panel internet platform.Western countries have increased sanctions pressure on Russia since the start of its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Disruptions in supply chains have since led to higher fuel and food prices across the EU and the US, driving inflation to record levels and causing cost of living to soar. In November, inflation in the US slowed down to 7.8%.
13:56 GMT 06.12.2022
© AP Photo / Mary Altaffer"Store Closing" sale signs are on display at a shop on Madison Avenue in New York
