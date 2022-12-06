https://sputniknews.com/20221206/indian-industrialist-anand-mahindras-post-lauding-japan-manager-goes-viral-1105106147.html
Indian Industrialist Anand Mahindra's Post Lauding Japan Manager Goes Viral
Indian Industrialist Anand Mahindra's Post Lauding Japan Manager Goes Viral
Like millions of others on the planet, Indian industrialist Anand Mahindra has been gripped by FIFA World Cup fever as he shared a post about the tournament this week.
Indian Industrialist Anand Mahindra's Post Lauding Japan Manager Goes Viral
Like millions of others on the planet, Indian industrialist Anand Mahindra has been gripped by FIFA World Cup fever as he shared a post about the tournament this week.
Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, is known for sharing his views on events around the world. On Tuesday, the billionaire businessman shared a picture of Japanese football manager Hajime Moriyasu with a touching caption that instantly went viral on social media.
In the heart-touching photograph, Moriyasu could be seen bowing in front of fans following his team's heartbreaking 3-1 defeat to Croatia in a nerve-wracking FIFA World Cup penalty shoot-out
on Monday.
Sharing the image on Twitter on Tuesday, Mahindra wrote, "Just two words to describe this: Dignity. Grace. (Team Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu bowing to fans in gratitude)."
Since being shared, Mahindra's post has received more than 26,000 likes, besides being retweeted 1,300 times.
Moreover, Mahindra's words of gratitude for the Japanese football coach have garnered several comments.
"Respect, respect and more respect for this man, his team, his country and their culture of integrity and humility," one Twitter user said.
"Very humble attitude. Our cricket team should learn something," another commented.
"From the dressing room to the Green Field. It starts from their schools. They have exhibited pure gratitude and discipline. Kudos to the team for entertaining us with pure sportsmanship," a third added.