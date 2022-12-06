https://sputniknews.com/20221206/chinese-shipbuilders-rank-1st-in-new-global-orders-in-november-reports-say-1105090666.html

Chinese Shipbuilders Rank 1st in New Global Orders in November, Reports Say

Chinese Shipbuilders Rank 1st in New Global Orders in November, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Chinese shipyards ranked first in terms of new global orders for shipbuilding in November, Korean news agency reported on Tuesday. 06.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-06T08:19+0000

2022-12-06T08:19+0000

2022-12-06T08:19+0000

world

china

shipbuilding

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103526/90/1035269024_0:150:2500:1556_1920x0_80_0_0_01a66e7e30505ac285cf179a334967ab.jpg

According to data provided by the Clarkson Research Service, seen by Korean news agency, Chinese shipyards outperformed South Korea's, capturing 1.56 million compensated gross tonnes (CGTs) in new orders, or 55% of the total.South Korean shipbuilders ranked second with a combined 1.08 million CGTs in new orders last month, accounting for 38% of the global total of 2.86 million, the report said.In January-November, new shipbuilding orders around the globe shrank by 23% in annual terms, to 39.11 million CGTs, according to reports.Chinese state news agency reported in late October, citing authorities, that China remained the world's leading shipbuilder in the first three quarters of 2022, boasting the biggest international market share in terms of output and new and holding orders. The country's shipbuilding output reached 27.8 million deadweight tonnes in the period, which is 45.9% of the global volume, according to the news agency.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china, shipbuilders, new global orders