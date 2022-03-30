International
Breaking News: Crimea Not Up for Negotiation in Talks With Ukraine, is Part of Russia: Kremlin
https://sputniknews.com/20220330/russian-shipbuilding-giant-says-can-build-2-non-nuclear-varshavyanka-submarines-annually-1094319569.html
Russian Shipbuilding Giant Says Can Build 2 Non-Nuclear Varshavyanka Submarines Annually
Russian Shipbuilding Giant Says Can Build 2 Non-Nuclear Varshavyanka Submarines Annually
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) can build two Project 636 Varshavyanka non-nuclear submarines each year, USC CEO Alexei... 30.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-30T10:10+0000
2022-03-30T10:10+0000
russia
submarine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105128/74/1051287441_0:59:3433:1990_1920x0_80_0_0_fb303c7e7ab66365ca82f0a20ab2d47f.jpg
"Our capabilities are determined by the budget of the Ministry of Defence. Today we can produce two such submarines per year. A total of 58 submarines have been produced. They are all in commission in China, India and other countries," Rakhmanov said.According to him, Varshavyanka is "the breadwinner of Russian shipbuilding".The name Varshavyanka refers to the Warsaw pact. This class of diesel-electric attack submarines was initially developed for export to Warsaw Pact nations. After the fall of the Soviet Union the final stages of the development were financed by China, which is the major export customer for this class.Non-nuclear submarines Varshavyanka have an underwater displacement of 3950 tons, an autonomy of 45 days, an underwater speed of 20 knots, a diving depth of 300 meters (984 feet) and a crew of 52 people. The latest modifications of the submarine are armed with the Kalibr cruise missiles.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105128/74/1051287441_351:0:3082:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_eaf2db7f57c06ee11e0ce9fe1343c354.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, submarine

Russian Shipbuilding Giant Says Can Build 2 Non-Nuclear Varshavyanka Submarines Annually

10:10 GMT 30.03.2022
© Sputnik / Vitaly Ankov / Go to the photo bankSubmarine of the Varshavyanka class
Submarine of the Varshavyanka class - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2022
© Sputnik / Vitaly Ankov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Telegram US
Telegram India
Telegram Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) can build two Project 636 Varshavyanka non-nuclear submarines each year, USC CEO Alexei Rakhmanovtold Sputnik on Wednesday.
"Our capabilities are determined by the budget of the Ministry of Defence. Today we can produce two such submarines per year. A total of 58 submarines have been produced. They are all in commission in China, India and other countries," Rakhmanov said.
According to him, Varshavyanka is "the breadwinner of Russian shipbuilding".
The name Varshavyanka refers to the Warsaw pact. This class of diesel-electric attack submarines was initially developed for export to Warsaw Pact nations. After the fall of the Soviet Union the final stages of the development were financed by China, which is the major export customer for this class.
Non-nuclear submarines Varshavyanka have an underwater displacement of 3950 tons, an autonomy of 45 days, an underwater speed of 20 knots, a diving depth of 300 meters (984 feet) and a crew of 52 people. The latest modifications of the submarine are armed with the Kalibr cruise missiles.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала