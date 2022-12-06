https://sputniknews.com/20221206/argentinas-vp-given-6-years-in-prison-barred-from-holding-public-office-in-corruption-case-1105116965.html

Argentina's VP Given 6 Years in Prison, Barred From Holding Public Office in Corruption Case

A three-judge panel sentenced Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner on Tuesday to serve six years in prison in a corruption trial that has engulfed much of the South American nation. A lifetime ban from holding public office was also handed down.Prosecutors were asking for a 12-year prison sentence along with a lifetime ban. An appeal from Fernández is expected. Fernández will not have to serve her sentence in the immediate future because she has immunity as a head of state. Two-thirds of lawmakers in Argentina's upper chamber of congress would have to vote to strip her of her immunity, which is not expected because of her allies' control of that chamber.The next Presidential election is scheduled in less than 11 months, and Fernández has stoked rumors that she may run for the position again. She served as President of Argentina from 2007 to 2015.Fernández was accused of graft and having an illicit association with a construction magnate Lázaro Báez during her time as President, which led to 51 public work contracts going to Báez in exchange for bribes.Báez was also a supporter of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner's husband Nestor Kirchner, who served as President from 2003 to 2007. Nestor Kirchner died suddenly in 2010.Báez was sentenced to 12 years in prison last year for money laundering. Fernández says the charges against her are politically motivated and accused the prosecutors of lying. She denies all wrongdoing.Due to her likely appeal, Fernández should be able to run for President in 2023 if she chooses. The appeal could take years and the ban will not take effect until it is finished.Followers of Fernández, including some trade unions, threatened to shut down the country if she is found guilty. Ahead of the verdict, her supporters packed the streets in Buenos Aires.MORE DETAILS TO COME.

