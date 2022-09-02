https://sputniknews.com/20220902/assassination-attempt-foiled-in-argentina-after--suspect-pulls-handgun-on-vp-cristina-kirchner-1100290481.html

Video: Assassination Attempt Foiled in Argentina After Suspect Pulls Handgun on VP Cristina Kirchner

In videos broadcast by the local television and by news agencies, it can be seen how the vice president bends over and grabs her head at the moment a man... 02.09.2022, Sputnik International

Argentinian police arrested an individual with a handgun on Thursday night in front of the house of Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner in Buenos Aires, local media reported.The alleged attacker was arrested and the weapon was found "a few meters from the place," according to the police report. In addition, they confirmed that the Judicial Interventions brigade had moved to the area.The perpetrator is said be a 35-year-old Brazilian national, identified as Fernando Andres Sabag Montiel. Montiel reportedly has a history of carrying non-legal weapons, and the police supposedly arrested him in 2021 for having a knife. He allegedly approached the vice president and pulled the trigger, but the gun did not fire.Warning: Video may not be appropriate for all viewersThe attacker's motives and the details of the incident are not clear at the moment, as the police are investigating. The vice president's life is not believed to be in danger.The country's president Alberto Fernández is expected to make a televised address to the nation shortly.On Monday, the Argentinian security minister stated that they would extend Kirchner's security to her home as well.On Saturday, there were clashes between militants who support the vice president and the police in the vicinity of Kirchner's house, where supporters have been stationed since the prosecution charged the president in a corruption case in which a prosecutor requested a sentence of 12 years in prison.

