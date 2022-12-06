https://sputniknews.com/20221206/almost-half-of-us-citizens-believe-washington-should-urge-kiev-for-peace-talks-poll-1105089588.html

Almost Half of US Citizens Believe Washington Should Urge Kiev for Peace Talks: Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Almost half of US citizens believe that Washington should impress on Kiev to sue for peace with Russia, according to a survey by the Chicago... 06.12.2022, Sputnik International

"Half now (48%) - compared to 58 percent in July - say the United States should support Ukraine for as long as it takes, even if American households have to pay higher gas and food prices as a consequence. A similar proportion, 47 percent - up from 38 percent in July - say the United States should urge Ukraine to settle for peace as soon as possible so the costs aren't so great for American households, even if that means Ukraine will lose some territory," the organization said in a statement accompanying the survey.Most respondents, who believe that the US should urgently call on Ukraine for peace negotiations, consider themselves Republicans (63%), against 36% of those leaning to Democrats.Besides, 29% of respondents believe that Washington should gradually withdraw support for Kiev, according to the poll.The survey was conducted online from November 18-20 among 1,030 US nationals over 18 years old. The margin of sampling error does not exceed 3.1%.In November, media reported that the number of Americans who considered US aid to Ukraine excessive increased from 6% in March to 30% in October.

