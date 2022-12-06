International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221206/almost-half-of-us-citizens-believe-washington-should-urge-kiev-for-peace-talks-poll-1105089588.html
Almost Half of US Citizens Believe Washington Should Urge Kiev for Peace Talks: Poll
Almost Half of US Citizens Believe Washington Should Urge Kiev for Peace Talks: Poll
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Almost half of US citizens believe that Washington should impress on Kiev to sue for peace with Russia, according to a survey by the Chicago... 06.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-06T07:58+0000
2022-12-06T07:58+0000
world
us
poll
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/02/1098027974_0:276:2955:1938_1920x0_80_0_0_c8636cbded2cfa527737836fcd522ff4.jpg
"Half now (48%) - compared to 58 percent in July - say the United States should support Ukraine for as long as it takes, even if American households have to pay higher gas and food prices as a consequence. A similar proportion, 47 percent - up from 38 percent in July - say the United States should urge Ukraine to settle for peace as soon as possible so the costs aren't so great for American households, even if that means Ukraine will lose some territory," the organization said in a statement accompanying the survey.Most respondents, who believe that the US should urgently call on Ukraine for peace negotiations, consider themselves Republicans (63%), against 36% of those leaning to Democrats.Besides, 29% of respondents believe that Washington should gradually withdraw support for Kiev, according to the poll.The survey was conducted online from November 18-20 among 1,030 US nationals over 18 years old. The margin of sampling error does not exceed 3.1%.In November, media reported that the number of Americans who considered US aid to Ukraine excessive increased from 6% in March to 30% in October.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/02/1098027974_112:0:2843:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_144d716564c2700697b8707588509d64.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, washington, kiev, peace talks
us, washington, kiev, peace talks

Almost Half of US Citizens Believe Washington Should Urge Kiev for Peace Talks: Poll

07:58 GMT 06.12.2022
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyUkrainian soldiers move a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer into position to fire at Russian positions in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region Saturday, June 18, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers move a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer into position to fire at Russian positions in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region Saturday, June 18, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2022
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Almost half of US citizens believe that Washington should impress on Kiev to sue for peace with Russia, according to a survey by the Chicago Council on Foreign Affairs revealed on Tuesday.
"Half now (48%) - compared to 58 percent in July - say the United States should support Ukraine for as long as it takes, even if American households have to pay higher gas and food prices as a consequence. A similar proportion, 47 percent - up from 38 percent in July - say the United States should urge Ukraine to settle for peace as soon as possible so the costs aren't so great for American households, even if that means Ukraine will lose some territory," the organization said in a statement accompanying the survey.
Most respondents, who believe that the US should urgently call on Ukraine for peace negotiations, consider themselves Republicans (63%), against 36% of those leaning to Democrats.
Besides, 29% of respondents believe that Washington should gradually withdraw support for Kiev, according to the poll.
The survey was conducted online from November 18-20 among 1,030 US nationals over 18 years old. The margin of sampling error does not exceed 3.1%.
In November, media reported that the number of Americans who considered US aid to Ukraine excessive increased from 6% in March to 30% in October.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала