UK Opposition Leader Pledges to 'Abolish' House of Lords if Elected

Reforms to the House of Lords have seen hereditary aristocrats replaced as legislators by life peers honoured for their contributions to society.

The UK's opposition leader has pledged to replace the House of Lords with an elected chamber if his party takes power at the next election.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer announced his latest manifesto pledge with the release of a party policy review, entitled "A New Britain", led by former leader Gordon Brown.Labour would now "consult on those recommendations, test them, and in particular, look at how can they be implemented," the former director of public prosecutions said, implying that they were not set in stone.But he said he hoped the Lords would be abolished during the first term of a Labour government. Brown claimed the document proposed "the biggest transfer of power out of Westminster and Whitehall" that "our country has seen."The most recent opinion poll gives Labour a 14-point lead over new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's conservatives. But some projections indicate that would not be enough to win Starmer's party a Parliamentary majority — largely thanks to the dominance of the Scottish National Party (SNP) north of the border.As its name suggests, the Lords was originally the gathering of the hereditary landed aristocracy — along with senior Church of England clergy, dubbed the "Lords Spiritual".Reforms over the last 150 years added senior judges to the chamber from 1887 and later established the modern practice of ennobling 'life peers' as an honour for service in politics, public life, the arts and sciences.Nominations to the peerage are made by the government and opposition parties, prompting criticism of the system as a form of patronage and cronyism.While the Lords can both amend legislation originating from the directly-elected House of Commons and table bills itself, the lower house can over-ride 'the other place' if it votes three consecutive times to do so.

