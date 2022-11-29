https://sputniknews.com/20221129/a-systematic-challenge-rishi-sunak-states-that-golden-era-between-uk-and-china-is-over---1104814399.html

A Systematic Challenge: Rishi Sunak States That "Golden Era" Between UK and China is Over

Previously Liz Truss – Sunak's predecessor – labeled China as an “acute threat” to the rules-based international order. Beijing dismissed these statements as... 29.11.2022, Sputnik International

Rishi Sunak, speaking at the Lord Mayor's Banquet at London's Guildhall, criticized the Chinese government for alleged political misconduct and stated that the “golden era” between the two countries is over. However he also added that UK cannot ignore the significance of China in world politics."Let's be clear, the so-called 'golden era' is over," said Rishi Sunak.Previously, the current British Prime Minister was criticized for his soft stance on China. Political scientists indicate that with this speech he showed that he is going to take a harder or even hawkish stance on China. However, he admits that UK policymakers "need to evolve … approach to China" since this country plays a pivotal role in the global economy."We recognize China poses a systemic challenge to our values and interests, a challenge that grows more acute as it moves towards even greater authoritarianism," Rishi Sunak said.In 2015 then Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne quoted Chinese ambassadors claims that UK and China are in a "golden era" of bilateral relations. The “golden era” lasted for several years; however the relations began to deteriorate under the Boris Johnson administration, which labeled China as a "systematic competitor" in foreign policy documents. Liz Truss took an even tougher stance and labeled China as an "acute threat". The new Prime Minister in his turn warns against using "simplistic Cold War rhetoric", while admitting that Sino-British relations are far from friendly nowadays.Amid rising European concerns about growing Chinese influence, the US administration stated that the US and EU attitudes towards China are similar but not identical.

