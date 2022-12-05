International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) stormed to power in Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation.
https://sputniknews.com/20221205/taliban-captures-daesh-terrorist-who-attacked-pakistani-mission-in-kabul-1105049184.html
Taliban Captures Daesh Terrorist Who Attacked Pakistani Mission in Kabul
Taliban Captures Daesh Terrorist Who Attacked Pakistani Mission in Kabul
Daesh* claimed that the attack at the diplomatic premises was carried out by two militants armed with sniper rifles among other weapons. 05.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-05T10:11+0000
2022-12-05T10:11+0000
afghanistan
taliban
pakistan
daesh
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/05/1105053265_0:376:2973:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ce30593eda99f5c070dee27db232eb6f.jpg
The ‘special forces’ of the Taliban** government have arrested one of the suspects behind the attack on the Pakistani diplomatic mission in Kabul on Friday, spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Monday.The attacker is said to be a foreign national affiliated with Daesh, He is currently being interrogated to gauge further information about the attack.Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier described the incident as an “assassination” attempt against Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani, the head of Islamabad’s diplomatic mission in Kabul.Sharif hailed the bravery of a Pakistani guard who “took the bullet” to his chest to save the life of the diplomat, who escaped unhurt during the attack. The injured guard is currently recuperating from multiple bullet wounds sustained during the incident.The UN Security Council has also asked the Taliban to ensure safety and security of foreign diplomatic missions and consulates operating in Afghanistan, in line with the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.*Daesh, also known as ISIS/IS/Islamic States is a terrorist group banned in many countries, including Russia.**under UN sanctions over terrorist activities
https://sputniknews.com/20221204/daesh-claims-responsibility-for-assassination-bid-on-pakistans-envoy-in-kabul-1105020001.html
daesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Dhairya Maheshwari
Dhairya Maheshwari
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/05/1105053265_126:0:2857:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8c297e76723bda2e9ad58b0b6de987fa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pakistan embassy attack in kabul, daesh attack, daesh attack in afghanistan, pakistan embassy kabul
pakistan embassy attack in kabul, daesh attack, daesh attack in afghanistan, pakistan embassy kabul

Taliban Captures Daesh Terrorist Who Attacked Pakistani Mission in Kabul

10:11 GMT 05.12.2022
© AP Photo / Rahmat GulSecurity stands guard outside the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
Security stands guard outside the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2022
© AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Dhairya Maheshwari
All materials
Daesh* claimed that the attack at the diplomatic premises was carried out by two militants armed with sniper rifles among other weapons.
The ‘special forces’ of the Taliban** government have arrested one of the suspects behind the attack on the Pakistani diplomatic mission in Kabul on Friday, spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Monday.
The attacker is said to be a foreign national affiliated with Daesh, He is currently being interrogated to gauge further information about the attack.

The Taliban spokesperson also said that the attack was perpetrated in a bid to provoke a rift between the “friendly countries” of Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Afghan security personnel stand guard in front of the Pakistan embassy in Kabul on May 10, 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2022
World
Daesh Claims Responsibility For 'Assassination' Bid on Pakistan's Envoy in Kabul
Yesterday, 07:14 GMT
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier described the incident as an “assassination” attempt against Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani, the head of Islamabad’s diplomatic mission in Kabul.
Sharif hailed the bravery of a Pakistani guard who “took the bullet” to his chest to save the life of the diplomat, who escaped unhurt during the attack. The injured guard is currently recuperating from multiple bullet wounds sustained during the incident.
During a telephone call with Afghanistan’s Interim Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in the wake of the incident, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari warned the Taliban that such incidents could damage relations between the two neighbors.
The UN Security Council has also asked the Taliban to ensure safety and security of foreign diplomatic missions and consulates operating in Afghanistan, in line with the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.
*Daesh, also known as ISIS/IS/Islamic States is a terrorist group banned in many countries, including Russia.
**under UN sanctions over terrorist activities
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала