https://sputniknews.com/20221205/taliban-captures-daesh-terrorist-who-attacked-pakistani-mission-in-kabul-1105049184.html
Taliban Captures Daesh Terrorist Who Attacked Pakistani Mission in Kabul
Taliban Captures Daesh Terrorist Who Attacked Pakistani Mission in Kabul
Daesh* claimed that the attack at the diplomatic premises was carried out by two militants armed with sniper rifles among other weapons. 05.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-05T10:11+0000
2022-12-05T10:11+0000
2022-12-05T10:11+0000
afghanistan
taliban
pakistan
daesh
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/05/1105053265_0:376:2973:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ce30593eda99f5c070dee27db232eb6f.jpg
The ‘special forces’ of the Taliban** government have arrested one of the suspects behind the attack on the Pakistani diplomatic mission in Kabul on Friday, spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Monday.The attacker is said to be a foreign national affiliated with Daesh, He is currently being interrogated to gauge further information about the attack.Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier described the incident as an “assassination” attempt against Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani, the head of Islamabad’s diplomatic mission in Kabul.Sharif hailed the bravery of a Pakistani guard who “took the bullet” to his chest to save the life of the diplomat, who escaped unhurt during the attack. The injured guard is currently recuperating from multiple bullet wounds sustained during the incident.The UN Security Council has also asked the Taliban to ensure safety and security of foreign diplomatic missions and consulates operating in Afghanistan, in line with the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.*Daesh, also known as ISIS/IS/Islamic States is a terrorist group banned in many countries, including Russia.**under UN sanctions over terrorist activities
https://sputniknews.com/20221204/daesh-claims-responsibility-for-assassination-bid-on-pakistans-envoy-in-kabul-1105020001.html
daesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/05/1105053265_126:0:2857:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8c297e76723bda2e9ad58b0b6de987fa.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
pakistan embassy attack in kabul, daesh attack, daesh attack in afghanistan, pakistan embassy kabul
pakistan embassy attack in kabul, daesh attack, daesh attack in afghanistan, pakistan embassy kabul
Taliban Captures Daesh Terrorist Who Attacked Pakistani Mission in Kabul
Daesh* claimed that the attack at the diplomatic premises was carried out by two militants armed with sniper rifles among other weapons.
The ‘special forces’ of the Taliban** government have arrested one of the suspects behind the attack on the Pakistani diplomatic mission in Kabul on Friday, spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Monday.
The attacker is said to be a foreign national affiliated with Daesh, He is currently being interrogated to gauge further information about the attack.
The Taliban spokesperson also said that the attack was perpetrated in a bid to provoke a rift between the “friendly countries” of Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier described the incident as an “assassination” attempt against Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani, the head of Islamabad’s diplomatic mission in Kabul.
Sharif hailed the bravery of a Pakistani guard who “took the bullet” to his chest to save the life of the diplomat, who escaped unhurt during the attack. The injured guard is currently recuperating from multiple bullet wounds sustained during the incident.
During a telephone call with Afghanistan’s Interim Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in the wake of the incident, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari warned the Taliban that such incidents could damage relations between the two neighbors.
The UN Security Council has also asked the Taliban to ensure safety and security of foreign diplomatic missions and consulates operating in Afghanistan, in line with the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.
*Daesh, also known as ISIS/IS/Islamic States is a terrorist group banned in many countries, including Russia.
**under UN sanctions over terrorist activities