Taliban Captures Daesh Terrorist Who Attacked Pakistani Mission in Kabul

Daesh* claimed that the attack at the diplomatic premises was carried out by two militants armed with sniper rifles among other weapons. 05.12.2022, Sputnik International

The ‘special forces’ of the Taliban** government have arrested one of the suspects behind the attack on the Pakistani diplomatic mission in Kabul on Friday, spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Monday.The attacker is said to be a foreign national affiliated with Daesh, He is currently being interrogated to gauge further information about the attack.Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier described the incident as an “assassination” attempt against Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani, the head of Islamabad’s diplomatic mission in Kabul.Sharif hailed the bravery of a Pakistani guard who “took the bullet” to his chest to save the life of the diplomat, who escaped unhurt during the attack. The injured guard is currently recuperating from multiple bullet wounds sustained during the incident.The UN Security Council has also asked the Taliban to ensure safety and security of foreign diplomatic missions and consulates operating in Afghanistan, in line with the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.*Daesh, also known as ISIS/IS/Islamic States is a terrorist group banned in many countries, including Russia.**under UN sanctions over terrorist activities

