Top Pakistani Diplomat in Kabul Suffers 'Assassination' Attempt: PM Sharif

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned what he called a “dastardly assassination attempt” against the head of Islamabad’s diplomatic mission in Kabul, Ubaid-ur Rehman Nizamani, on Friday.Sharif also demanded an “immediate investigation” into the incident, for which no group has claimed responsibility so far.As per media reports, a guard at the Pakistani mission was shot three times during the attack and has been left critically injured. Ambassador Nizamani was uninjured, however.Nizamani was posted as head of Pakistan's mission in Kabul early last month.While Pakistan doesn't officially recognize the Taliban government* which came to power in Afghanistan last August, it is one of the countries which has chosen to maintain a diplomatic presence in the central Asian nation.*under UN sanctions over terrorist activities
Taking to Twitter soon after the attack, Sharif also lauded the courage of the security guard who “took a bullet” to save Nizamani.
