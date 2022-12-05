https://sputniknews.com/20221205/spanish-police-seized-envelopes-to-ukrainian-missions-presumably-with-animal-eyes-kiev-1105053462.html
Spanish Police Seized Envelopes Received by Ukrainian Embassy Presumably With Animal Eyes: Kiev
Spanish Police Seized Envelopes Received by Ukrainian Embassy Presumably With Animal Eyes: Kiev
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Spain's police have seized three envelopes presumably with animal eyes in them that were addressed to the Ukrainian diplomatic missions in... 05.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-05T10:08+0000
2022-12-05T10:08+0000
2022-12-05T10:12+0000
world
spain
ukraine
embassy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107650/13/1076501322_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_36139caaa58c0651f303741655ba19df.jpg
"Spanish police seized three envelopes with what are believed to be animal eyes at the post office, which were addressed to the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid, the consulate general in Barcelona and the consulate in Malaga. Investigations have begun," Nikolenko wrote on social media.Last week, Ukrainian diplomatic missions across Europe received blood-stained packages with animal eyes in them.Following the incident, Kuleba instructed his ministry to immediately strengthen the security of all Ukrainian embassies overseas.
spain
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107650/13/1076501322_114:0:1934:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_548c3111fec9e8e3c42400c96c721271.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
spanish police, envelopes, ukrainian missions, animal eyes, kiev
spanish police, envelopes, ukrainian missions, animal eyes, kiev
Spanish Police Seized Envelopes Received by Ukrainian Embassy Presumably With Animal Eyes: Kiev
10:08 GMT 05.12.2022 (Updated: 10:12 GMT 05.12.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Spain's police have seized three envelopes presumably with animal eyes in them that were addressed to the Ukrainian diplomatic missions in Madrid, Barcelona and Malaga, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Monday.
"Spanish police seized three envelopes with what are believed to be animal eyes at the post office, which were addressed to the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid, the consulate general in Barcelona and the consulate in Malaga. Investigations have begun," Nikolenko wrote on social media.
Last week, Ukrainian diplomatic missions
across Europe received blood-stained packages with animal eyes in them.
Following the incident, Kuleba instructed his ministry to immediately strengthen the security of all Ukrainian embassies overseas.