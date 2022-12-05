https://sputniknews.com/20221205/mystery-of-history-what-happened-to-the-lost-patrol-in-the-bermuda-triangle-77-years-ago-1105073181.html

Mystery of History: What Happened to the ‘Lost Patrol’ in the Bermuda Triangle 77 Years Ago?

The mystery is just one of many to occur in a stretch of Atlantic Ocean reaching from the Florida Coast southeast to Puerto Rico and north to Bermuda, known colloquially as the Bermuda Triangle.Here’s what we do know about the Lost Patrol:'I Don't Know Where We Are'However, things didn’t go as planned after that. The flight leader, Lt. Charles C. Taylor, reported that his compass wasn’t working, and he erroneously believed he was over the Florida Keys, a group of islands over 150 miles to the southwest of where the rock targets were located."Both of my compasses are out", he said, "and I am trying to find Fort Lauderdale, Florida. I am over land but it's broken. I am sure I'm in the Keys but I don't know how far down and I don't know how to get to Fort Lauderdale."Over the next two hours, the aircraft went back and forth, east, then west, then east again. Taylor’s last message, transmitted five hours after takeoff, was this: "All planes close up tight ... we'll have to ditch unless landfall ... when the first plane drops below 10 gallons [of fuel in the tank], we all go down together."Second DisasterAs it became apparent the planes were lost, the Navy organized search patrols from nearby bases, and called in merchant marine ships to help. Unlike the Avengers of Flight 19, the wreckage of the Mariner flying boat was found, in the form of an oil slick. However, like the lost patrol, the crew were all lost, meaning a total of 27 men died in the incident: 14 on board the five Avengers, and 13 on the Mariner flying boat.US Navy investigations failed to find the cause of the crashes or their wreckage, but concluded that faulty equipment was to blame and not mistakes by Lt. Taylor. Its official reason for being lost is “cause unknown.”Mysterious WaterwayHowever, to add to the mystery, the wreckage of several other Avenger bombers have been found off the Florida coast since that time, but none of them bore the tail numbers of the five Flight 19 aircraft.Many other ships and aircraft have disappeared in the Bermuda Triangle over the years as well, as has evidence of their wrecking, leading to the waterway developing a reputation as a site of paranormal activity.Critics have also pointed out that the number of mysterious losses in the Bermuda Triangle is no higher than any other comparably-sized stretch of sea, and have accused some writers of sensationalizing or even making up stories about disappearances there in an effort to cultivate an unjustified aura of mystery.

