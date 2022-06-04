International
https://sputniknews.com/20220604/passengers-on-cruise-to-bermuda-triangle-offered-full-refund-ifship-disappears-1096009266.html
Passengers on Cruise to Bermuda Triangle Offered 'Full Refund' If...Ship Disappears
Passengers on Cruise to Bermuda Triangle Offered 'Full Refund' If...Ship Disappears
The Bermuda Triangle is a region in the western part of the North Atlantic Ocean where ships and planes have vanished many times, allegedly under mysterious... 04.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-04T13:55+0000
2022-06-04T13:55+0000
bermuda triangle
ship
society
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105511/98/1055119882_0:90:1921:1170_1920x0_80_0_0_6703ae0c28f23bc0f0d80192d5e698f3.jpg
Holidaymakers who decide to go on a cruise on board the Norwegian Prime liner from New York to Bermuda are being told that they could get a full refund if the ship disappears, according to The Mirror. The cruise is scheduled to set off on 28 March 2023.Since the so-called Bermuda Triangle, a region in the North Atlantic Ocean, has long been surrounded by legends and conspiracy theories, the cruise is expected to attract many fans of everything "unexplainable" and "mysterious". For decades, the Bermuda Triangle has been known for unexplained disappearances of ships, aircraft, and people. However, there is no science-based confirmation that disasters in the area could have been caused by paranormal forces. Meteorologists point to the fact that most Atlantic tropical storms and hurricanes pass through the Bermuda Triangle area. In addition to that, it is a place where compasses are often subject to malfunction due to magnetic forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20201122/long-gray-ufo-from-bermuda-triangle-spotted-over-floridas-hollywood-alien-hunter-claims-1081244364.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105511/98/1055119882_120:0:1799:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_787a76104de34594f65dec7107d69a3e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bermuda triangle, ship, society

Passengers on Cruise to Bermuda Triangle Offered 'Full Refund' If...Ship Disappears

13:55 GMT 04.06.2022
CC0 / Pixabay / The Bermuda Triangle
The Bermuda Triangle - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2022
CC0 / Pixabay /
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
The Bermuda Triangle is a region in the western part of the North Atlantic Ocean where ships and planes have vanished many times, allegedly under mysterious circumstances.
Holidaymakers who decide to go on a cruise on board the Norwegian Prime liner from New York to Bermuda are being told that they could get a full refund if the ship disappears, according to The Mirror.

"Don't worry about disappearing on this Bermuda Triangle tour. The tour has a 100% return rate and your money will be refunded in the rare chance you disappear", the organisers' website reads, as quoted by the paper.

The cruise is scheduled to set off on 28 March 2023.
Since the so-called Bermuda Triangle, a region in the North Atlantic Ocean, has long been surrounded by legends and conspiracy theories, the cruise is expected to attract many fans of everything "unexplainable" and "mysterious". For decades, the Bermuda Triangle has been known for unexplained disappearances of ships, aircraft, and people.
UFO - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2020
'Long Gray UFO' From 'Bermuda Triangle' Spotted Over Florida's Hollywood, Alien Hunter Claims
22 November 2020, 19:02 GMT
However, there is no science-based confirmation that disasters in the area could have been caused by paranormal forces. Meteorologists point to the fact that most Atlantic tropical storms and hurricanes pass through the Bermuda Triangle area. In addition to that, it is a place where compasses are often subject to malfunction due to magnetic forces.
CC0 / / Bermuda Triangle
Bermuda Triangle - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2022
Bermuda Triangle
CC0 / /
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала