Passengers on Cruise to Bermuda Triangle Offered 'Full Refund' If...Ship Disappears
The Bermuda Triangle is a region in the western part of the North Atlantic Ocean where ships and planes have vanished many times, allegedly under mysterious circumstances.
Holidaymakers who decide to go on a cruise on board the Norwegian Prime liner from New York to Bermuda are being told that they could get a full refund if the ship disappears, according to The Mirror.
"Don't worry about disappearing on this Bermuda Triangle tour. The tour has a 100% return rate and your money will be refunded in the rare chance you disappear", the organisers' website reads, as quoted by the paper.
The cruise is scheduled to set off on 28 March 2023.
Since the so-called Bermuda Triangle, a region in the North Atlantic Ocean, has long been surrounded by legends and conspiracy theories, the cruise is expected to attract many fans of everything "unexplainable" and "mysterious". For decades, the Bermuda Triangle has been known for unexplained disappearances of ships, aircraft, and people.
However, there is no science-based confirmation that disasters in the area could have been caused by paranormal forces. Meteorologists point to the fact that most Atlantic tropical storms and hurricanes pass through the Bermuda Triangle area. In addition to that, it is a place where compasses are often subject to malfunction due to magnetic forces.