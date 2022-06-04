https://sputniknews.com/20220604/passengers-on-cruise-to-bermuda-triangle-offered-full-refund-ifship-disappears-1096009266.html

Passengers on Cruise to Bermuda Triangle Offered 'Full Refund' If...Ship Disappears

Passengers on Cruise to Bermuda Triangle Offered 'Full Refund' If...Ship Disappears

The Bermuda Triangle is a region in the western part of the North Atlantic Ocean where ships and planes have vanished many times, allegedly under mysterious... 04.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-04T13:55+0000

2022-06-04T13:55+0000

2022-06-04T13:55+0000

bermuda triangle

ship

society

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105511/98/1055119882_0:90:1921:1170_1920x0_80_0_0_6703ae0c28f23bc0f0d80192d5e698f3.jpg

Holidaymakers who decide to go on a cruise on board the Norwegian Prime liner from New York to Bermuda are being told that they could get a full refund if the ship disappears, according to The Mirror. The cruise is scheduled to set off on 28 March 2023.Since the so-called Bermuda Triangle, a region in the North Atlantic Ocean, has long been surrounded by legends and conspiracy theories, the cruise is expected to attract many fans of everything "unexplainable" and "mysterious". For decades, the Bermuda Triangle has been known for unexplained disappearances of ships, aircraft, and people. However, there is no science-based confirmation that disasters in the area could have been caused by paranormal forces. Meteorologists point to the fact that most Atlantic tropical storms and hurricanes pass through the Bermuda Triangle area. In addition to that, it is a place where compasses are often subject to malfunction due to magnetic forces.

https://sputniknews.com/20201122/long-gray-ufo-from-bermuda-triangle-spotted-over-floridas-hollywood-alien-hunter-claims-1081244364.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

bermuda triangle, ship, society