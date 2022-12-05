https://sputniknews.com/20221205/mysterious-object-discovered-on-florida-beach-after-hurricanes-1105054234.html
Mysterious Object Discovered on Florida Beach After Hurricanes
Mysterious Object Discovered on Florida Beach After Hurricanes
Earlier, several hurricanes swept through Florida, causing severe damage to infrastructure, including homes, businesses, and the power grid. 05.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-05T14:00+0000
2022-12-05T14:00+0000
2022-12-05T14:00+0000
americas
us
florida
beach
hurricane
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0a/1103968007_0:294:3072:2022_1920x0_80_0_0_cae4faff6b3f1a8605fed2b8b607636c.jpg
Recently, after hurricanes Ian and Nicole swept across Volusia County, Florida, a mysterious structure appeared on a local beach. The storms caused severe erosion that revealed the structure, which looks like the carcass of a ship or the ruins of an unknown wooden building.“We’re not sure what it is but it is a large piece of debris, probably about 80 to 100 feet in length,” Malphurs added.Emergency Management teams are currently working at the site trying to build a system to protect nearby dunes.According to reports, an archaeological team will soon visit the beach to identify the object.
americas
florida
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0a/1103968007_207:0:2938:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8e4de5449f2abf747a538589d3496d03.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
mysterious, object, florida beach, hurricanes
mysterious, object, florida beach, hurricanes
Mysterious Object Discovered on Florida Beach After Hurricanes
Earlier, several hurricanes swept through Florida, causing severe damage to infrastructure, including homes, businesses, and the power grid.
Recently, after hurricanes Ian and Nicole swept across Volusia County, Florida, a mysterious structure appeared on a local beach. The storms caused severe erosion that revealed the structure, which looks like the carcass of a ship or the ruins of an unknown wooden building.
“This erosion is unprecedented at this point. We haven’t seen this kind of erosion in a very long time,” Volusia Beach Safety Deputy Chief Tammy Malphurs said, “I’ve been on the beach probably 25 years and that’s the first time I’ve seen it exposed.”
“We’re not sure what it is but it is a large piece of debris, probably about 80 to 100 feet in length,” Malphurs added.
Emergency Management teams are currently working at the site trying to build a system to protect nearby dunes.
According to reports, an archaeological
team will soon visit the beach to identify the object.