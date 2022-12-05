https://sputniknews.com/20221205/mysterious-object-discovered-on-florida-beach-after-hurricanes-1105054234.html

Mysterious Object Discovered on Florida Beach After Hurricanes

Earlier, several hurricanes swept through Florida, causing severe damage to infrastructure, including homes, businesses, and the power grid. 05.12.2022, Sputnik International

Recently, after hurricanes Ian and Nicole swept across Volusia County, Florida, a mysterious structure appeared on a local beach. The storms caused severe erosion that revealed the structure, which looks like the carcass of a ship or the ruins of an unknown wooden building.“We’re not sure what it is but it is a large piece of debris, probably about 80 to 100 feet in length,” Malphurs added.Emergency Management teams are currently working at the site trying to build a system to protect nearby dunes.According to reports, an archaeological team will soon visit the beach to identify the object.

