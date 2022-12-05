https://sputniknews.com/20221205/dhs-says-extending-deadline-for-us-states-to-enforce-real-id-requirements-1105073618.html

DHS Says Extending Deadline for US States to Enforce ‘Real ID’ Requirements

DHS Says Extending Deadline for US States to Enforce ‘Real ID’ Requirements

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Monday that it is extending the date by which states must begin full enforcement of... 05.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-05T17:08+0000

2022-12-05T17:08+0000

2022-12-05T17:08+0000

americas

department of homeland security (dhs)

documents

procedures

september 11

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101866/11/1018661182_0:303:2048:1455_1920x0_80_0_0_b85659fd7e4113ea13831035e0b6e5ae.jpg

Enforcement of Real ID regulations, established by Congress in 2005 to standardize identification document procedures in the wake of the September 11 terror attacks, has been hampered by state governments’ refusal to implement the measure.DHS is again delaying enforcement from May 3, 2023 to May 7, 2025, the department said in a statement. Following the enforcement deadline, agencies such as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be unable to accept IDs that do not meet the federal standards.The extension is necessary, in part, to address the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on state licensing agencies and the public’s ability to obtain a compliant identification, the statement said.Many states during the pandemic extended driver’s license expiration dates and shifted operations to appointments only, creating a backlog through which to work, the statement said.Real ID-compliant documents will be needed to enter through TSA security checkpoints for domestic air travel, as well as to access federal government facilities or nuclear power plants. States will still be allowed to issue documents that do not satisfy Real ID standards, but they must be marked as unacceptable for federal purposes.

https://sputniknews.com/20220926/ex-acting-dhs-chief-dubs-us-border-anything-but-secure-as-he-slams-biden-for-not-enforcing-the-law-1101238907.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

dhs need more time to enforce ‘real id’, real id system in us, problems in enforcing real id in us