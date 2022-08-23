https://sputniknews.com/20220823/us-house-republicans-challenge-dhs-on-allowing-illegal-immigrants-flight-id-documents-1099915732.html

US House Republicans Challenge DHS on Allowing Illegal Immigrants Flight ID Documents

US House Republicans Challenge DHS on Allowing Illegal Immigrants Flight ID Documents

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Two dozen Republicans in the US House of Representatives sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas requesting... 23.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-23T17:49+0000

2022-08-23T17:49+0000

2022-08-23T17:52+0000

americas

department of homeland security (dhs)

migrants

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/18/1091772576_0:44:3560:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e72123ac6e37ed98f7221916305c035e.jpg

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) policy allows illegal immigrants to use civil immigration arrest warrants, deportation orders, orders of release on recognizances, orders of supervision and other documents if they do not possess standard forms of identification on the TSA’s approved list.The lawmakers called the Biden administration policy "extremely troubling" given that such documents could be easily forged, copied or otherwise manipulated. The lawmakers also said that taxpayer money should not be used to transport illegal immigrants but rather to build additional detention space.The TSA had previously said that non-standard documents only mark the start of an identification verification process with additional vetting. Such documents would be validated by using an alien identification number linked to the personal information in the Customs and Border Protection databases.The letter asked the Mayorkas to provide the number of illegal immigrants who have been allowed to board flights without acceptable forms of identification, a breakdown of the type of identification documents used and more information about the vetting measures, among other data.

https://sputniknews.com/20220816/over-2-million-illegal-migrant-encounters-expected-at-overwhelmed-us-border-by-fiscal-year-end---1099637923.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

department of homeland security (dhs), migrants