Germany Reluctant to Surrender to US Pressure on Huawei Ban

Germany Reluctant to Surrender to US Pressure on Huawei Ban

Huawei is a Chinese company and one of the world's largest telecommunications firms. It was founded in 1987 and has recently come under scrutiny and sanctions... 03.12.2022, Sputnik International

Germany is not going to establish a full-fledged policy of blocking Chinese telecommunications companies, but will consider each case separately.According to a strategic paper of Germany's Economy Ministry, cited by US media, the government plans to impose higher requirements on suppliers of next-generation telecommunications equipment. In particular, companies may be banned for making false declarations, not supporting security audits, or failing to report or patch vulnerabilities promptly. It is also proposed to make it possible to prohibit goods made by companies from certain states.Such measures are suggested for foreign companies involved in several critical infrastructure areas, including transport, water and food supply, IT, and telecommunications.Germany is facing problems with regulating Chinese telecoms equipment producers as the US FCC last week banned approvals of new equipment from Huawei. Michael McCaul, top Republican on the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, said Germany was “jeopardizing its own national security and that of Europe’s” with its decision on Huawei.Due to rising tensions and the so-called "trade war" between the US and China, Washington has among other things begun to put pressure on Chinese industry's technology sector. In particular, some of the most famous Chinese companies - Huawei and ZTE - have been subjected to sanctions.

