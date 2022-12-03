https://sputniknews.com/20221203/germany-reluctant-to-surrender-to-us-pressure-on-huawei-ban-1105011564.html
Germany Reluctant to Surrender to US Pressure on Huawei Ban
Germany Reluctant to Surrender to US Pressure on Huawei Ban
Huawei is a Chinese company and one of the world's largest telecommunications firms. It was founded in 1987 and has recently come under scrutiny and sanctions... 03.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-03T15:39+0000
2022-12-03T15:39+0000
2022-12-03T15:39+0000
world
germany
huawei
america
telecom market
pressure
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/12/1090819696_0:152:3072:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_e350248abd9306c9a50c9b636400a157.jpg
Germany is not going to establish a full-fledged policy of blocking Chinese telecommunications companies, but will consider each case separately.According to a strategic paper of Germany's Economy Ministry, cited by US media, the government plans to impose higher requirements on suppliers of next-generation telecommunications equipment. In particular, companies may be banned for making false declarations, not supporting security audits, or failing to report or patch vulnerabilities promptly. It is also proposed to make it possible to prohibit goods made by companies from certain states.Such measures are suggested for foreign companies involved in several critical infrastructure areas, including transport, water and food supply, IT, and telecommunications.Germany is facing problems with regulating Chinese telecoms equipment producers as the US FCC last week banned approvals of new equipment from Huawei. Michael McCaul, top Republican on the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, said Germany was “jeopardizing its own national security and that of Europe’s” with its decision on Huawei.Due to rising tensions and the so-called "trade war" between the US and China, Washington has among other things begun to put pressure on Chinese industry's technology sector. In particular, some of the most famous Chinese companies - Huawei and ZTE - have been subjected to sanctions.
https://sputniknews.com/20221125/us-fcc-prohibits-sale-of-telecoms-surveillance-equipment-made-by-chinese-companies-huawei-and-zte-1104707795.html
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/12/1090819696_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_92c26f3f4d9f12100b1609517cfcf10b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
huawei issues in germany, germany under us pressure, us pressures germany on chinese telecom, german possible ban of huawei, chinese telecom companies in europe
huawei issues in germany, germany under us pressure, us pressures germany on chinese telecom, german possible ban of huawei, chinese telecom companies in europe
Germany Reluctant to Surrender to US Pressure on Huawei Ban
Huawei is a Chinese company and one of the world's largest telecommunications firms. It was founded in 1987 and has recently come under scrutiny and sanctions of Western countries.
Germany is not going to establish a full-fledged policy of blocking Chinese telecommunications companies, but will consider each case separately.
According to a strategic paper of Germany's Economy Ministry, cited by US media, the government plans to impose higher requirements on suppliers of next-generation telecommunications equipment. In particular, companies may be banned for making false declarations, not supporting security audits, or failing to report or patch vulnerabilities promptly. It is also proposed to make it possible to prohibit goods made by companies from certain states.
Such measures are suggested for foreign companies involved in several critical infrastructure areas, including transport, water and food supply, IT, and telecommunications.
“Secure use of networks is independent of a provider’s country of origin and can only be ensured by means of global standards in international cooperation between industry and regulatory authorities,” Huawei said, regarding possible issues with the German market.
Germany is facing problems with regulating Chinese telecoms equipment producers as the US FCC last week banned approvals of new equipment from Huawei. Michael McCaul, top Republican on the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, said Germany was “jeopardizing its own national security and that of Europe’s” with its decision on Huawei.
Due to rising tensions and the so-called "trade war" between the US and China, Washington has among other things begun to put pressure
on Chinese industry's technology sector. In particular, some of the most famous Chinese companies - Huawei and ZTE - have been subjected to sanctions.