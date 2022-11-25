https://sputniknews.com/20221125/us-fcc-prohibits-sale-of-telecoms-surveillance-equipment-made-by-chinese-companies-huawei-and-zte-1104707795.html

US FCC Prohibits Sale of Telecoms, Surveillance Equipment Made by Chinese Companies Huawei and ZTE

US FCC Prohibits Sale of Telecoms, Surveillance Equipment Made by Chinese Companies Huawei and ZTE

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) prohibited the sale of telecoms and video surveillance equipment manufactured by Chinese... 25.11.2022, Sputnik International

“In adopting the Commission’s proposal to prohibit authorization of any communications equipment that has been placed on the Covered List, this Report and Order… Prohibits authorization of all telecommunications and video surveillance equipment produced by Huawei and ZTE,” the FCC said in a rulemaking report and order.The prohibition builds on efforts by the Commission, Congress and Biden administration to take further action to protect the security of critical US communications networks and equipment supply chains, the order said.The prohibition also covers all subsidiaries and affiliates of Huawei and ZTE, the order said.

