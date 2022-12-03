https://sputniknews.com/20221203/dc-think-tank-calls-to-slash-dod-budget-as-congress-looks-to-pad-pentagon-coffers-1104990944.html

DC Think Tank Calls to Slash DOD Budget as Congress Looks To Pad Pentagon Coffers

DC Think Tank Calls to Slash DOD Budget as Congress Looks To Pad Pentagon Coffers

With Congress reportedly considering another defense budget increase on the heels of the Pentagon's fifth failed consecutive audit, one thinktank in Washington...

A pro-peace think tank in Washington has condemned the US government for “robbing” from social programs as a new report indicates Congress is set to appropriate $847 billion for defense in 2023 just weeks after the Pentagon admitted once again it has no idea how to account for its spending.If passed, the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act would be a big raise for the Department of Defense indeed. The $847 billion defense budget---which Politico reports “would go as high as $858 billion when including programs that fall outside of the jurisdiction of the Senate and House Armed Services committees”---includes a full $45 billion in more spending than President Biden asked for.Given the DoD’s record so far in terms of keeping track of that money, IPS says the cash could be better spent elsewhere.“Here’s one solution: the Pentagon needs to be a lot smaller. After twenty years of war, and in a time when government spending is desperately needed elsewhere, the Pentagon’s fifth failed audit in as many years (and having never, ever passed) should be the last straw.”In mid-November, Pentagon Comptroller Mike McCord admitted the US military had not achieved “the progress I would have hoped for” after it was reported the Defense Department had failed its audit for the fifth year running, with just seven of the 27 military agencies investigated coming back clean.Under such circumstances, IPS notes, continuing to subsidize the US military-industrial complex “isn’t using our taxpayer dollars wisely.”On Friday, the Pentagon revealed a new stealth bomber dubbed the B-21 Raider. The cost of the aircraft has not been revealed to the public, but the Air Force has estimated that each bomber costs $692 million to manufacture. The Pentagon plans on manufacturing six B-21 raiders.

