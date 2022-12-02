https://sputniknews.com/20221202/perus-congress-backs-motion-to-start-impeachment-of-president-castillo-to-vote-on-december-7-1104953136.html

Peru's Congress Backs Motion to Start Impeachment of President Castillo, to Vote on December 7

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The plenary session of the Peruvian Congress on Thursday approved a motion put forward by opposition lawmakers to start impeachment... 02.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-02T04:35+0000

2022-12-02T04:35+0000

2022-12-02T04:36+0000

americas

latin america

peru

pedro castillo

impeachment

The Peruvian opposition lawmakers put forward the motion against Castillo due to his "moral incompetence" earlier this week. It will be the third formal attempt to oust the incumbent president.The vote on the motion will take place next Wednesday, December 7, the congress added. Two-thirds of Peruvian lawmakers, or 87 people, must support the motion to remove Castillo from office.On Thursday, the high-level mission of the Organization of American States (OAS) called on the executive and legislative branches of Peru to declare a truce and begin a dialogue.The OAS recommended that a political be initiated "until a dialogue is established and convened and a minimum consensus is reached to ensure governability." Following the OAS's report, Castillo also called on all the country's branches to engage in a dialogue.The congress has previously used the "moral incompetence" reason to impeach the previous Peruvian leader, Martin Vizcarra, suspected of bribery during his tenure as the governor of the Moquegua region from 2011-2014.

americas

peru

2022

