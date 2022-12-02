https://sputniknews.com/20221202/macron-and-biden-meet-as-eu-us-divide-grows-congress-raises-pentagon-budget-1104950995.html

Macron and Biden Meet as EU-US Divide Grows; Congress Raises Pentagon Budget

Macron and Biden Meet as EU-US Divide Grows; Congress Raises Pentagon Budget

Macron and Biden met in DC to discuss the de-industrialization of Europe as Biden ignores EU pleas for economic cooperation. 02.12.2022, Sputnik International

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. President Macron and Biden met in DC to discuss the de-industrialization of Europe as Biden ignores EU pleas for economic cooperation. Also, NATO members gather to discuss ways to confront China as the US empire works to drag Europe into another financial quagmire.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of "Popular Resistance.org," joins us to discuss US political policy. Rail workers are pushing back against the Biden administration's move to force an end to their bargaining power. Also, the Australian prime minister has asked for charges to be dropped against Julian Assange.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen living in Crimea, joins us to discuss Russia. The EU Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has stated that the EU is trying to create an aggressive security arrangement for Russia. Also, we examine whether Ukraine will be able to join NATO and the plight of beleaguered journalist Julian Assange.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. The US House of Representatives has approved a deal that would force rail workers to drop their threat to strike for better benefits. Also, Congress has added an additional 45 billion dollars to the Pentagon war budget, and there are claims that gas prices are decreasing in the US.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The Washington Post is claiming that there is a rise in Iranian assassination plots. However, the truth may be the opposite as Israel continues an asymmetrical assault on the Islamic Republic. Also, Turkey may soon start a military operation in Syria and attack the US proxies as NATO allies face off.Max Reed, American Student Union President, joins us to discuss Venezuela. The American Student Union, an anti-imperialist organization, recently sent a delegation to Venezuela to see and learn about the inner workings of the Bolivarian socialist republic firsthand.Levi Rickert, editor, and publisher of NativeNewsOnline.net, joins us to discuss the rights of indigenous people. After a precedent-setting summer of rulings this fall, the US Supreme Court will hear four cases that could overturn the federal Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) and have more significant implications for tribal sovereignty and Native American communities.Marjorie Cohn, Professor Emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss the United States Supreme Court. Recent exposés have uncovered an emerging pattern of improper lobbying of right-wing Supreme Court justices by wealthy evangelicals.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

