Fishy Dinner With Lobster: Menu at Biden's Feast With Macron Sparks Outrage

President Joe Biden's first state dinner featuring his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron was criticized by conservation groups for serving 200 lobsters from Maine. The state's lobster industry has sparked controversy over whether its equipment harms endangered species such as North Atlantic right whales. Activists warn that the population of these aquatic mammals is declining: according to the latest estimates, the number of these cetaceans has dwindled to just 340. Entanglement in ropes that are used to catch lobsters is believed to be a major threat to whales. Some retailers, like Whole Foods, even stopped selling lobsters from Maine last month, citing sustainability standards and environmental concerns.Representatives of the lobster industry, for their part, argue that to date, there is no direct evidence of ropes harming the whale population. On the other hand, the White House's decision to serve 200 lobsters inspired Maine politicians. For instance, Senator Susan Collins insisted that “If Maine lobster is good enough for the White House to serve, it’s good enough for every seafood retailer—including Whole Foods—to sell.”Maine is a hub for a $4 billion lobster industry which employs over 10,000 fishers. The attempts to regulate it are criticized by Maine politicians concerned with the risks of unemployment in the region.Congressman Jared Golden has tweeted that since President Biden "prioritized" purchasing 200 lobsters for the state dinner, he should take time to meet with Maine fishers, who are at risk of losing their jobs.Over the past year, the US government has tried to tighten the regulations in the lobster industry. For instance, they asked fishermen to use weaker ropes so that the potentially entangled whales could break free.

