International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20221201/live-updates-air-raid-sirens-sound-across-multiple-regions-of-ukraine-1104917496.html
LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Sirens Sound Across Multiple Regions of Ukraine
LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Sirens Sound Across Multiple Regions of Ukraine
In February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after Kiev intensified attacks on the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. President... 01.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-01T07:46+0000
2022-12-01T07:46+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
donbass
dpr
lpr
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/02/1102934344_53:0:3692:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_63b8eb71757c6918918f0704aeb0322a.jpg
russia
ukraine
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/02/1102934344_508:0:3237:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f0eaee9cbe3054cc8d03553d8d3211ce.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, special operation, ukrainian crisis, donbass, dpr, lpr, russia-ukraine
russia, ukraine, special operation, ukrainian crisis, donbass, dpr, lpr, russia-ukraine
A photograph shows a view of Kiev late on October 11, 2022 during a rolling blackout of parts of districts of the Ukrainian capital following rocket attacks - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Sirens Sound Across Multiple Regions of Ukraine

07:46 GMT 01.12.2022
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
In February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after Kiev intensified attacks on the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. President Vladimir Putin stressed that Moscow aimed to stop the eight-year-long war being waged by Ukraine against the people of Donbass.
Russia has been carrying out precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure since October 10, in retaliation for Kiev's terrorist attacks, including a fatal blast on the Crimean Bridge.
The strikes are aimed at power, defense industry, military command and energy infrastructure facilities throughout Ukraine. Since then, air raid alerts have been sounded in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes all through the country. As a result, Ukraine has faced massive power cuts.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
07:46 GMT 01.12.2022
Air Raid Sirens Sound Across Multiple Regions of Ukraine
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала