International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
https://sputniknews.com/20221201/eu-gas-demand-fell-by-50-bln-cubic-meters-in-11-months-gazprom-says-1104936705.html
EU Gas Demand Fell by 50 Bln Cubic Meters in 11 Months, Gazprom Says
EU Gas Demand Fell by 50 Bln Cubic Meters in 11 Months, Gazprom Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Global gas demand decreased by 55 billion cubic meters in 11 months, of which about 50 billion fell on the EU countries, Russian energy... 01.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-01T12:37+0000
2022-12-01T12:38+0000
energy crisis in europe
eu
gazprom
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1c/1089475115_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_32120d59bad3f63f34d127755b653495.jpg
Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been surging as part of a global trend. However, the situation deteriorated after the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, when Brussels adopted of several packages of sanctions against Moscow. The restrictions aimed to curb imports of Russian gas and the global energy markets, resulting in skyrocketing prices. Rising inflation and cost-of-living crises forced European governments to resort to contingency measures.Record-high energy prices and the switch to puchase US LNG - which is more expensive that Russian supplies - also caused a major blow for European industry.
eu
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1c/1089475115_72:0:1209:853_1920x0_80_0_0_5aa6c484d2dd7b2533f21cb456fcda77.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
eu, eu gas demand, europe, russian gas, gazprom
eu, eu gas demand, europe, russian gas, gazprom

EU Gas Demand Fell by 50 Bln Cubic Meters in 11 Months, Gazprom Says

12:37 GMT 01.12.2022 (Updated: 12:38 GMT 01.12.2022)
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Ekaterina Osadchaya / Fire gas stoveFire gas stove
Fire gas stove - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2022
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Ekaterina Osadchaya / Fire gas stove
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Global gas demand decreased by 55 billion cubic meters in 11 months, of which about 50 billion fell on the EU countries, Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Thursday.

"For 11 months of 2022, according to the first preliminary estimates and available operational data, global demand has decreased by 55 billion cubic meters. It should be noted that a decrease in gas consumption in the 27 EU countries amounted to about 50 billion cubic meters, in the UK — more than 6 billion cubic meters," the statement read.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been surging as part of a global trend. However, the situation deteriorated after the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, when Brussels adopted of several packages of sanctions against Moscow. The restrictions aimed to curb imports of Russian gas and the global energy markets, resulting in skyrocketing prices. Rising inflation and cost-of-living crises forced European governments to resort to contingency measures.
Record-high energy prices and the switch to puchase US LNG - which is more expensive that Russian supplies - also caused a major blow for European industry.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала