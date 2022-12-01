https://sputniknews.com/20221201/eu-gas-demand-fell-by-50-bln-cubic-meters-in-11-months-gazprom-says-1104936705.html

EU Gas Demand Fell by 50 Bln Cubic Meters in 11 Months, Gazprom Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Global gas demand decreased by 55 billion cubic meters in 11 months, of which about 50 billion fell on the EU countries, Russian energy... 01.12.2022, Sputnik International

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been surging as part of a global trend. However, the situation deteriorated after the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, when Brussels adopted of several packages of sanctions against Moscow. The restrictions aimed to curb imports of Russian gas and the global energy markets, resulting in skyrocketing prices. Rising inflation and cost-of-living crises forced European governments to resort to contingency measures.Record-high energy prices and the switch to puchase US LNG - which is more expensive that Russian supplies - also caused a major blow for European industry.

Sputnik International

