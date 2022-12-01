https://sputniknews.com/20221201/czech-republic-to-receive-oil-from-russia-via-druzhba-pipeline-for-3-years-1104918000.html

Czech Republic to Receive Oil From Russia Via Druzhba Pipeline for 3 Years

PRAGUE (Sputnik) - The Czech Republic will receive oil from Russia via the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline for another three years, after which... 01.12.2022, Sputnik International

The temporary exemption from the EU ban on the receipt of Russian oil products for the Czech Republic is valid for two years. During this time, the country must ensure alternative ways to deliver the strategic raw material.According to the Czech Industry and Trade Ministry, in 2021 the country imported 6.8 million tonnes of oil, which is 10.8% more than a year earlier. Of this volume, 51.2% of oil was delivered to the republic from the southwest of Europe through the TAL-IKL pipeline system; the rest was supplied via Druzhba from Russia.

