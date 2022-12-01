International
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Czech Republic to Receive Oil From Russia Via Druzhba Pipeline for 3 Years
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - The Czech Republic will receive oil from Russia via the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline for another three years, after which... 01.12.2022
The temporary exemption from the EU ban on the receipt of Russian oil products for the Czech Republic is valid for two years. During this time, the country must ensure alternative ways to deliver the strategic raw material.According to the Czech Industry and Trade Ministry, in 2021 the country imported 6.8 million tonnes of oil, which is 10.8% more than a year earlier. Of this volume, 51.2% of oil was delivered to the republic from the southwest of Europe through the TAL-IKL pipeline system; the rest was supplied via Druzhba from Russia.
Czech Republic to Receive Oil From Russia Via Druzhba Pipeline for 3 Years

05:10 GMT 01.12.2022
© Sputnik / Egor Eremov / Go to the mediabankOil refinery and the Druzhba oil pipeline
Oil refinery and the Druzhba oil pipeline - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2022
© Sputnik / Egor Eremov
/
Go to the mediabank
