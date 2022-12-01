https://sputniknews.com/20221201/czech-republic-to-receive-oil-from-russia-via-druzhba-pipeline-for-3-years-1104918000.html
Czech Republic to Receive Oil From Russia Via Druzhba Pipeline for 3 Years
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - The Czech Republic will receive oil from Russia via the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline for another three years, after which supplies will go through the Transalpine Pipeline (TAL), Prime Minister Petr Fiala said.
"The Czech Republic will be dependent on oil supplies via Russia's Druzhba pipeline for another three years," Fiala said as quoted by Czech media. "However, from 2025, the supply of this strategic raw material will be provided via the Transalpine Pipeline (TAL), whose capacity will be significantly expanded".
The temporary exemption from the EU ban
on the receipt of Russian oil products for the Czech Republic is valid for two years. During this time, the country must ensure alternative ways to deliver the strategic raw material.
According to the Czech Industry and Trade Ministry, in 2021 the country imported 6.8 million tonnes of oil, which is 10.8% more than a year earlier. Of this volume, 51.2% of oil was delivered to the republic from the southwest of Europe through the TAL-IKL pipeline system; the rest was supplied via Druzhba
from Russia.