Sam Bankman Fried Speaks to the NYT and David Icke Explains the Anti Human Agenda
Sam Bankman Fried Speaks to the NYT and David Icke Explains the Anti Human Agenda
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Twitter changing its COVID-19 policy, and psychological issues...
Sam Bankman Fried Speaks to the NYT and David Icke Explains the Anti Human Agenda
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Twitter changing its COVID-19 policy, and psychological issues rising in British children.
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | President Zelensky's Wife, The Problems with Politics in the UK , and The Psychological Damage Done to ChildrenTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Julian Assange Finally Gets Support from the MSM, Lyndon B. Johnson, and Journalism EthicsIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Ian Shilling about the anti-human agenda, the pubs in England, and lockdowns in China. Ian discussed the unpopularity of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the Amazon layoffs. Ian commented on the lockdowns in China and Jeff Bezos asking customers not to purchase expensive items on Amazon.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Ted Rall about the New York Times, the Civil Rights Act, and honor found in corrupt officials. Ted explained the relationship between the CIA and the New York Times. Ted debated the good deeds done by former President Lyndon Johnson and the past attempts to address poverty in America.
Sam Bankman Fried Speaks to the NYT and David Icke Explains the Anti Human Agenda
04:09 GMT 30.11.2022
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Twitter changing its COVID-19 policy, and psychological issues rising in British children.
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | President Zelensky's Wife, The Problems with Politics in the UK , and The Psychological Damage Done to Children
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Julian Assange Finally Gets Support from the MSM, Lyndon B. Johnson, and Journalism Ethics
In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Ian Shilling about the anti-human agenda, the pubs in England, and lockdowns in China. Ian discussed the unpopularity of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the Amazon layoffs. Ian commented on the lockdowns in China and Jeff Bezos asking customers not to purchase expensive items on Amazon.
In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Ted Rall about the New York Times, the Civil Rights Act, and honor found in corrupt officials. Ted explained the relationship between the CIA and the New York Times. Ted debated the good deeds done by former President Lyndon Johnson and the past attempts to address poverty in America.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.