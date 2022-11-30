https://sputniknews.com/20221130/moldovan-opposition-holds-protest-rally-against-rising-electricity-prices-in-kishinev-1104883669.html

Moldovan Opposition Holds Protest Rally Against Rising Electricity Prices in Kishinev

Moldovan Opposition Holds Protest Rally Against Rising Electricity Prices in Kishinev

KISHINEV (Sputnik) - Representatives and supporters of the Moldovan opposition Party of Communists and Sor Party have gathered to protest the increase in... 30.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-30T10:49+0000

2022-11-30T10:49+0000

2022-11-30T10:49+0000

world

moldova

protests

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/10/1101905784_0:0:1264:711_1920x0_80_0_0_3122503a4b854485d799c877437e4f2f.jpg

Earlier in the day, ANRE approved a new tariff for electricity, raising it for household consumers by an average of 20%.Anti-government rallies and protests engulfed Moldova back in May. Protesters have expressed their outrage at the unprecedented increase in prices for gas, other energy resources and food, as well as falling living standards.The opposition has accused the government of failing to cope with the economic crisis, noting that inflation hit a 20-year record of 33.5% year-on-year in mid-summer. The country's leadership has also been criticized for its unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia and for putting political pressure on the opposition.The Moldovan government planned to purchase 33% of the necessary electricity from Ukrainian companies Energoatom and Ukrhydroenergo until October 15, but Kiev eventually decided to halt energy exports due to Russia's air strikes on the critical infrastructure. As a result, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu urged citizens in October to save electricity, while government agencies were instructed to reduce their energy consumption.Earlier in November, Kishinev also refused to purchase electricity produced by the Cuciurgan power station, Moldova's largest power station located in the breakaway region of Transnistria. According to the authorities, Moldova is now purchasing electricity from Romania at a price of 190-348 euros ($197-360) per MWh.

moldova

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kishinev, moldova, protests, sor party, gas prices, energy crisis, energy prices, fuel prices